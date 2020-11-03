Unwind From Election Stress With Pete Buttigieg’s First Date Story

Pete Buttigieg shared the tale of his first date with his now-husband as a way to ease us all from these stressful times.

The Biden/Harris Campaign has really benefitted from making an ally in the former South Bend, Indiana mayor. For the past few weeks, Buttigieg has made headline after headline while promoting the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates.

The most recent moment happened on Monday night while Buttigieg appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Corden asked Buttigieg about the presidential race. This led to Buttigieg speaking about what America needs to do in the next four years, should Biden win. According to Towleroad, the former military veteran says the country needs to find common ground again. He then noted how he’s actively working to do that by appearing on FOX news. He wants to cross political lines in order to get his perspective across and humanize the Democratic Party to some Republican voters.

But even Pete Buttigieg knows that this has been a trying time for many. Tough, he is still adamant that we are going to be ok.

“We have to find a way to get through this,” he argued. “This is a country that has been through pandemics, it has been through wars, at one point half the country broke off and declared war against the other half, and this country still stands. We have got to find a way through this and I believe that starts with electing new leadership.”

In order to relieve us from our election stress, Buttigieg then shared a charming story from his past. Ever the one to get a scoop, like the time he got the exclusive about Jessie Tyler Ferguson’s baby, James Corden asked Pete Buttigieg to share some part of the politician’s home. Buttigieg then pulled out a red baseball bat and told the story of his first date with his now-husband Chasten Buttigieg.

By now, the public knows that Pete and Chasten Buttigieg met over the dating app Bumble. In fact, the story becoming public news led to an increase in Bumble users. But now, Buttigieg shared the tale of how their first date went.

“The night that I first met Chasten, who’s my husband now, on a date,” Pete Buttigieg recalled. “It was supposed to be a cup of coffee. He got caught up in traffic on his way to South Bend, and we finally met up for a pint. And I thought, ‘If the date is going well, I’ll ask him to come to a ballgame with me.’ I had a couple of tickets in my pocket. And the date was going well. So, I invited him to come to the game. We watched the game and at a certain point we ditched it and took a walk along the river. A certain point, we reached for each other’s hand at the same time. That moment we held hands was one of the best moments of my life.”

What a beautiful story!

Source: Towleroad,