Up Close and Personal with ‘Interview with the Vampire’s Sam Reid

Sam Reid is currently starring in the 2022 series adaptation of the late Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ and his portrayal as Lestat de Lioncourt is making viewers swoon, thirst, and feel all the FEELS…

it bears repeating that i’ve never thirsted for lestat in my life before sam reid was playing him https://t.co/uXuPDwxIkK — wolfkiller lelio 🌙 IWTV SPOILERS (@lestat_thinker) October 10, 2022

I will never be able to thank Sam Reid enough for giving us the most absolutely bonkers, unhinged, extra, insane, stupid, infatuated, sexy, bratty, defiant, flamboyant, autistic, self-centered, ridiculous, cocky, charming, beautiful and endearing Lestat imaginable – he is perfect pic.twitter.com/6W8KkYqwfY — bat! 🧛🏼‍♀️ iwtv spoilers (@ookeyspook) October 9, 2022

In an interview with Den of Geek, the 35-year-old Australian actor shared more about his character Lestat and his inclination to music.

“In The Vampire Lestat, Lestat is with Nicki [Nicolas de Lenfent] after one of their late-night sessions. He has an existential crisis, and Nicki’s violin playing, and music, takes him out of it,” Reid explained.

He further stated,

“He is very detached from humanity and has no desire to be a part of it, because he’s obviously dealing with what happened to him. He got ripped out of this. It’s basically just that dynamic.”

Moving on to more facts about the actor, Reid was born on February 19, 1987 in New South Wales, Australia. After high school, he moved to the United Kingdom to study acting, and he was named as a star student of his graduating class at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Reid’s first TV role was the character of Marty Arent in an episode of ‘All Saints’ in 2007. His movie debut was in the 2011 film ‘Anonymous,’ wherein he portrayed the role of the Earl of Essex.

Furthermore, Reid appeared in Flume’s “Never Be Like You” music video in 2016. And, he has a brother named Rupert Reid who is also an actor.

Next up, let’s admire some of this hottie’s photos, shall we? 😉

‘Interview with the Vampire’ airs every Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.

Sources: denofgeek.com, tvguide.com