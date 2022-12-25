Up Close and Personal with the Newest Superhero Hottie, Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo rose to worldwide fame after starring in the 2018 film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before where he played the role of Peter Kavinsky. After that, he starred in a number of other movies, making many swoon over him.

And if you’re one of those people, and you want to know more about the actor, then keep on reading, as here are some facts just for you!

Centineo was born on May 9, 1996, and he is 26 years old. The actor, who is reportedly 6 feet tall, revealed his background during an Instagram live saying, “I’m Italian, Native American. I believe I have a bit of Puerto Rican in me, and I’m Dutch.”

He is a Taurus, and people with that star sign are known for being strong-willed and ambitious. Centineo went and completed his freshman and sophomore years of high school at Boca Raton Community High School. He is from Miami, Florida, but eventually moved to Los Angeles at the age of 16 to pursue his acting career.

The actor played minor roles in the shows: Austin & Ally, Shake It Up, and Jessie. He also starred in the movie How To Build A Better Boy where he played the role of Jaden Stark. Moreover, he replaced Jake T. Austin as Jesus in The Fosters, and he stayed on the show from Season 3 to 5. Aside from that, Centineo is also Camila Cabello’s main love interest in the hit ‘Havana’ music video.

Onto his upcoming movie, the actor is starring in the upcoming DC film ‘Black Adam’ where he is playing the superhero Atom Smasher, also known as Albert “Al” Rothstein.

A new look at Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher in #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/ypnZTkVSLe — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 16, 2022

Other facts about Centineo is that he underwent surgery to remove his tonsils. In an Instagram caption he shared, “Got my tonsils taken out 2 days ago. Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat. I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last 7 years.”

The actor also revealed in an interview with BuzzFeed that he got the scar on his face from a dog (Mastiff) attack when he was 6 years old. “He ripped a hole in my face so you could see my teeth, my gums, and all the way through to the other side,” Centineo stated.

Source: popbuzz.com