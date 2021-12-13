URGE Miami Brought The Boys & The Revelry To South Beach

Thanksgiving weekend travel for many meant family and feasting, but for gay men all over the country, they traveled to the sun-kissed locale of South Beach for a completely different kind of celebration; the debut of URGE Miami Festival. Brough to you by producing dream team Luis Morera, Billy Kemp and Hilton Wolman, URGE was a massive three-night, four-day spectacular that showcased some of the biggest circuit DJ’s in the world like Isaac Escalante, Renato Cecin, Alex Lo, Joe Gauthreaux, Phil Romano, Suri, Las Bibas From Vizcaya Kidd Madonny, Morabito, Onyx and Jerac.

The origins of the URGE Miami Festival weekend started at Mansion/1235 with Urge’s collaboration with Mexico’s Arena Festival and We Party. The Saturday night event was “Papa Sundown”, a partnership with Eliad Cohen’s renowned Papa brand. The massive Sunday night “Urge Holy-Wood” event was at Story, South Beach’s premier nightclub, marking the venue’s first gay event in over five years.

Next up for Morera, Kemp and Wolman’s revolutionary partnership will be their spectac New Years’ Eve URGE: DayOne event at Mansion/1235 in Miami Beach. The party will be headlined by DJ’s Mauro Mozart and Ben Bakson. “It will be musically rejuvenating”, says Hilton Wolman and will be a complete change up from some of the parties that are also occurring on NYE weekend. Wolman says URGE: DayOne will focus on completely uninterrupted music. “Any live performances we have will blend in with the music being played so it will be non-stop dancing and revelry.”

Tickets for URGE: DayOne are available now at www.UrgeMiami.com. VIP tickets include express entry, plus access to the upstairs balcony and viewing areas with private bathrooms as well as a dedicated bar to purchase drinks without standing in long lines. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Miami Beach Pride.

