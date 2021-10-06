URGE Miami Festival Returns Thanksgiving Weekend

After a COVID-induced pause last year, URGE Miami Festival returns to the shores of South Beach this Thanksgiving. This year, the event will be a three day, four night epic affair, showcasing DJ’s like Joe Gauthreaux, Phil Romano, Susan Morabito, and Aron (with more DJ’s and performers to be announced). The long awaited return includes the much anticipated return of the signature event of the weekend: the now legendary Sunday Beach Party. This year’s Beach Party will take place on an expanded area, east of the dunes on 12th Street. This year’s event will also be expanded, so that it will give more space on the dancefloor. The event will also include a stage that rises 25 feet into the air as well as raised VIP area with great views of the stage, where guests can enjoy a full open bar.

“Last year’s party was cancelled because of the pandemic so we are thrilled to bring the world’s best gay Thanksgiving event back to Miami,” says Hilton Wolman, who is producing the event with Luis Morera and Billy Kemp). COVID restrictions in Europe are preventing some talent and guests from attending USA events, so unfortunately, the producers decided to not to bring back the European-based Circuit Festival Miami that typically is held in South Beach on Thanksgiving weekend. URGE Miami Festival is now being held, with a strong focus on domestic attendees. “We are billing this year’s event as the ultimate holiday reunion for the American gay party community, emphasizing strength and unity,” continues Wolman. URGE Miami Festival’s opening night party is a collaboration with Mexico’s Arena Festival and We Party. “Expect the unexpected,” promises Luis Morera.

Tickets for URGE Miami Festival are available now on their website. with GA and VIP tickets purchased in the Tier 1 phase are being offered at a 50% savings. The popular 24-hour pass will include the Sunday Beach Party, Sunday night event and Monday morning Afterhours event also available. This year’s host hotel will be the Kimpton Anglers, closely located on Washington Ave, just off 5th. They are offering specially negotiated rates starting at just $219/night that can be booked directly from the URGE Miami Festival website. The hotel is also offering to halve the normal resort fee for URGE Miami Festival attendees. URGE Miami Festivals will be scheduling a beach clean up so the event locations are left as clean as they were before the parties started. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from Urge Miami Festival will benefit Miami Beach Pride. a “not for profit organization that works to unite members of the LGBTQ community by celebrating the unique spirit and culture of its people”.

