USA Track Star Trey Cunningham On Living Authenthically

Trey Cunningham, a rising star in the world of athletics, made headlines with his incredible performance at the 2022 World Championships, where he clinched a silver medal. But beyond his impressive achievements on the track, Cunningham is also making waves by courageously coming out and embracing his true self, sharing his candid reflections on identity and authenticity.

Advertisement

At just 25, Cunningham shared a poignant observation about the times we live in. “I’ve grown up in a time where people just don’t care anymore,” Cunningham remarked. “I feel like I was on the cusp of that change, just a little bit. Especially my latter years of college, I’ve realized people just don’t care.”

This realization gave Cunningham the courage to embrace his true self. He openly discussed his experiences and identity, saying, “I’m just Trey and apparently it’s a special thing that I like to kiss guys.” His journey of self-discovery began during his freshman year of college, a time when he felt liberated to explore his sexuality. “Moving to freshman year of college, I was like, ‘Oh, I can explore this side of me.’ It turned out it was more men coming up than women. And now, all men.”

Advertisement

Cunningham credits his track coach at Florida State for providing unwavering support and encouragement. His coach’s guidance played a crucial role in helping him live authentically, both on and off the track.

Trey Cunningham’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of authenticity and self-acceptance. His achievements in athletics are undeniably impressive, but his courage to live openly and honestly is what truly sets him apart. In a world where acceptance and understanding are growing, Cunningham’s journey serves as an inspiration to many.

As we celebrate his accomplishments and cheer him on in future competitions, we also honor Trey Cunningham for his bravery in being true to himself. His story is a testament to the fact that authenticity is not only powerful but also transformative.