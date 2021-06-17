Utah Official Shamed For Telling Gay Man To “Go To Hell”

Utah’s Assistant Attorney General Steve Wuthrich is apologizing for sending an aggressive email to Salt Lake City Council member Darin Mano.

According to KSLNewsRadio, Darin Mano was appointed to the city council to temporarily fill the spot left by former Council Member Erin Mendenhall. But, Mano is now running to be officially elected into the role. This past Saturday, Mano, who is married to a man named Kevin Randall and a father of four, was out knocking on doors for a campaign. One home he knocked on happened to be Wuthrich’s.

Mano had come to the home to talk to someone else registered to vote (perhaps Wuthrich’s wife or another tenant). Unbeknownst to Mano, Steve Wuthrich was sleeping inside the home. But when Mano slipped campaign info under the front door. Wuthrich’s dogs started to bark. That ended up waking up everyone else in the house. And, Wuthruch was not happy to be woken up.

Steve Wuthrich was so unhappy that he decided to send an angry email. Darin Mano received the email later that day, according to the Washington Post. In it, Steve Wuthrich not only offended Mano’s campaign but also said that he hated Mano and everyone Mano knew.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure you never get elected to any office higher than dog catcher,” Wuthrich wrote. “I hate you. I hate your family. I hate your solicitors. I hate your contributors. I hate your sponsors. Kindly die and go to hell mother f**ker.”

After seeing Wuthrich’s message, Mano posted it to social media.

“After a day of canvassing and trying to reach my constituents in District 5, I came home to this hateful email,” Darin Mano wrote online. “As an Asian American and member of the LGBTQ+ community, I must stand up against hate speech and call it out when I see it. As a City Councilmember and a candidate running for election, it’s my duty to reach my constituents, listen to what is important to them and make informed decisions. There’s no room for hate in our city.”

Due to receiving blowback for his email, Steve Wuthrich released a statement of apology on Tuesday.

“Last Saturday I was awakened from a nap and reacted with undue anger based solely on the interruption to my tranquility,” Wuthrich wrote. “Since then I have regretted the ferocity and language of that email. My words were uncivil and unprofessional. From me personally I apologize to Salt Lake City Councilman Darin Mano and his family. I never wished harm to Mr. Mano, his family or anyone associated with him. No parent, spouse or child should be subjected to such emotional outbursts. I am deeply sorry.”

Wuthrich also added that his employer, the Utah Attorney General’s Office, had nothing to do with the email.

“That email was my sole responsibility and had nothing to do with my employer. The consequences for my conduct are mine alone. I wish Mr. Mano well in his official capacity and campaign,” the statement adds.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also released a statement about the letter. The statement says, “Like many, the Mayor was disgusted to read the letter Councilmember Mano received and she wants residents to know that there is no place for hate like this in Salt Lake City.”

Darin Mano later released a statement accepting the apology.

“I appreciate the apology from Mr. Wurthrich (sic), particularly the assurance that my family is safe,” Mano said. “I will leave it up to Mr. Wurthrich’s employers and the bar association to decide on any disciplinary actions. That is not my place. Each of us can and must improve ourselves with an eye toward kindness and equity in order to build a safe and inclusive community for all.

He then added, “I’m hopeful this has been a learning experience for us all that we need to slow down, think before we react, and treat each other with kindness and respect. I am still Mr. Wuthrich’s representative and the invitation to hear his views about Salt Lake City and District 5 remains open.”

