Utopia Festival Brings Open-Air Paradise To Mexico This April

Throughout the past year, so many of us have been looking for our very own oasis of peace and serenity, in whatever form that has allowed us to take. Producer extraordinaire and philanthropist Jake Resnicow is bringing us “Utopia” in the form of a stunning mansion in Isla Mujeres for Utopia Festival, taking place in Mexico from April 2-5. Additionally, nine of the world’s top gay Only Fans influencers will share the mansion & will be posting their Utopian antics on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and on their own OnlyFans for some uncensored content. Among the guys in the mansion will be Reno Gold, Jeff Kasser and Levi Conely.

In addition to filming smoldering new content in their private mansion, the guys will have the chance to join the Utopia revelers as they snorkel in turquoise waters and dance on the world’s most beautiful beaches. “I will be posting all my fun-in-the-sun shenanigans on YouTube, IG and TikTok,” says Reno Gold. Gold also has a special vlog planned with all the boys for his YouTube channel to document their time at Utopia. “Of course, the really good, uncensored debauchery that isn’t allowed on mainstream platforms will be available for all to see on my OnlyFans!”

Everyone is invited to experience Utopia Festival. The open-air event features yoga and fitness classes, cliff diving, zipline, immersive workshops, and stunning tours of Mayan ruins and coral reefs; Dance events are most definitely on the Utopia roster, with internationally renowned DJs including Dan Slater, Anne Louise, Sodu, Spencer H., Matt Denton, Conner Curnick, and Alexis Tucci spinning for the revelers. The just announced headliner will provide the exact kind of release so many of us need on the dance floor; the legendary Diplo is headlining Utopia Festival!

Boutique hotels and private villas are both mere minutes from all of the event venues with packages starting at $999 per person. Packages include three -night accommodations in addition to all-access weekend passes. Safety is paramount at Utopia to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All guests will be required to provide proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel.

For more information, visit http://takemetoutopia.com.