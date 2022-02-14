Valentine Vibes, Waterfalls, Winks & More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with orthopedic surgeon Chris (former NCAA wrestler) serving up sexy next-level porn stache:
Tintin Padwin let his heavy metal alter-ego out:
Ricky Whittle was chasing waterfalls in Jamaica:
We love all the color and style in this pic from DJ Alex Lo:
Bruno Baba got his winks in:
Legs, boots, cap, tub – pose! We definitely paused to take this in from Ruars1:
Out footballer Josh Cavallo was ready for business:
Jonathan Bennett showed off his ability to hold his breath:
Alexis Salgues offered to draw some portraits:
Dan Tai is adorable sharing his one dance move:
Valentine’s Day was definitely on lots of guys minds like Diego Barros:
Rico Bozant sent good vibes for Valentines and Galentines:
Silverjow’s long-running couple are feeling the Valentine’s spirit as well:
Garic Soldatov went for the lip-lock in San Francisco…
…while Zumbabear got a really big kiss from a really big admirer:
Fabrício Ternes was feeling the puppy love:
And Tyler James is set for the Super Bowl. Who’s watching today’s big sportsball event?