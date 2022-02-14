Valentine Vibes, Waterfalls, Winks & More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with orthopedic surgeon Chris (former NCAA wrestler) serving up sexy next-level porn stache:

Tintin Padwin let his heavy metal alter-ego out:

Ricky Whittle was chasing waterfalls in Jamaica:

We love all the color and style in this pic from DJ Alex Lo:

Bruno Baba got his winks in:

Legs, boots, cap, tub – pose! We definitely paused to take this in from Ruars1:

Out footballer Josh Cavallo was ready for business:

Jonathan Bennett showed off his ability to hold his breath:

Alexis Salgues offered to draw some portraits:

Dan Tai is adorable sharing his one dance move:

Valentine’s Day was definitely on lots of guys minds like Diego Barros:

Rico Bozant sent good vibes for Valentines and Galentines:

Silverjow’s long-running couple are feeling the Valentine’s spirit as well:

Garic Soldatov went for the lip-lock in San Francisco…

…while Zumbabear got a really big kiss from a really big admirer:

Fabrício Ternes was feeling the puppy love:

And Tyler James is set for the Super Bowl. Who’s watching today’s big sportsball event?