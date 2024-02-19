Valentine’s Day + Gym Gingers + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Matthew Camp, who was in a melon mood.

Logan was ready to ride:

Felipe rested up after carnival:

Wilson loves his bathroom lighting:

Gustavo was a ginger in the gym:

Jim Newman is ready for Spring:

Matt Pappadia is rooting for you:

Fran Tomas was having his hammock:

Vinny gave up hashtags:

Hamza celebrated his man Adam’s birthday:

Bruno Baba played a guessing game:

Kevin Davis did a little time traveling:

Michael Hamm hit the showers:

Dani and Sofiane had an “I only have eyes for you” Valentine’s Day moment:

PJ and Thomas reflected on 14 V-Days together:

Bryce had some special Valentine’s Day thoughts:

Luis likes his Valentine’s Day in slo-mo: