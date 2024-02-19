Valentine’s Day + Gym Gingers + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Matthew Camp, who was in a melon mood.
Logan was ready to ride:
Felipe rested up after carnival:
Wilson loves his bathroom lighting:
Gustavo was a ginger in the gym:
Jim Newman is ready for Spring:
Matt Pappadia is rooting for you:
Fran Tomas was having his hammock:
Vinny gave up hashtags:
Hamza celebrated his man Adam’s birthday:
Bruno Baba played a guessing game:
Kevin Davis did a little time traveling:
Michael Hamm hit the showers:
Dani and Sofiane had an “I only have eyes for you” Valentine’s Day moment:
PJ and Thomas reflected on 14 V-Days together:
Bryce had some special Valentine’s Day thoughts:
Luis likes his Valentine’s Day in slo-mo: