Vandal Tries to Stop Global Black Pride Event, Fails Miserably

There’s a turd in the punchbowl. You’ll understand the pun later, not that this is a laughing matter.

Atlanta started hosting the first ever Global Black Pride event at the Starling Hotel. The event is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 2. While the event started as planned, an unnerving event happened just before the start of day two.

Sources are reporting that someone broke into the event hall and trashed the decorations, furniture and set pieces. Everything was knocked over, scattered across the floor, tables were flipped over, and personal items were stolen or broken.

Let me not forget to mention that the “classy” individual also defecated on a batch of pride flags.

Comments provided to news channel WSB-TV include:

It’s deep down in my heart and it hurts. It hurts more than anything, especially when we have youth coming up behind us. and Our table was flipped over. All of our belongings, from brochures to hats to T-shirts, was blown all over the place. It was just a really sad scene.

Police have stated that the person who vandalized the Global Black Pride event appeared to be intoxicated. Sources have not stated why authorities have made that assumption. While they could be saying that based on camera footage, it just rubs me the wrong way that this could be erased as a drunken disorderly and not what it is – a hate crime.

Authorities are currently investigating.

Despite the setback, the first ever Global Black Pride event intends to continue as planned. Because one thing about us gays, we will survive to make you mad based on pure pettiness!

Now… Go celebrate, Atlanta!

