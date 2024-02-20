Vanessa Williams To Star In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical

Can you think of more perfect casting than Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award nominee Vanessa Williams as editor-in-chief “Miranda Priestly” (famously originated on film by Meryl Streep) in the upcoming stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada? Short answer: no.

The theatre world is abuzz about Williams’ starring role in the new musical announced to open at London’s Dominion Theatre in October 2024.

Advertisement

The Devil Wears Prada features a score by the legendary Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub (Suffs), a book by Kate Wetherhead, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray).

Vanessa Williams IS Miranda Priestly. That's all. pic.twitter.com/C2WfviFFyk — The Devil Wears Prada A New Musical (@PradaWestEnd) February 19, 2024

Williams famously played another cutthroat magazine editor – “Wilhemina Slater” – in the hit TV series Ugly Betty, which earned her 3 Emmy Award nominations. She was last seen on the West End stage in the Olivier-winning Donmar Warehouse production of City of Angels, which closed in fall 2020.

Advertisement

Williams made her spectacular Broadway debut in 1994 replacing the legendary Chita Rivera in Kiss of the Spider Woman. That was followed by her Tony Award-nominated performance in the 2002 revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods as “The Witch.” It’s worth noting that Meryl Streep played “The Witch” in the film adaptation of Into The Woods. So, this is the second time Williams and Streep will play flip/flop on the same role.

Williams most recently appeared on Broadway originating the role of “Margaret” in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Additional credits on the Great White Way include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Trip To Bountiful,and After Midnight.

Advertisement

More on the new production from Playbill:

Based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger and the 2006 film adaptation, The Devil Wears Prada follows aspiring fashion journalist Andy Sachs. When she is hired as assistant to Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway Magazine, she discovers that breaking into the industry requires more than she expected.

The Devil Wears Prada had its world premiere at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre last year. The production was directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, and starred Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, respectively. Full West End casting will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement

Mitchell has assembled a totally new creative team for his staging, with the West End bow set to feature scenic design by Tim Hatley, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Bruno Poet, and sound design by Gareth Owen. Casting is by Jill Green.

The Devil Wears Prada will have a preview engagement at Theatre Royal Plymouth in July 2024 prior to opening in the West End. For more info visit DevilWearsPradaMusical.com.