Vaxx Cards, NYC Dine In Laws, BLM, Guardian Angels, Gay Slurs, & Texas

What started out as a restaurant seating a large party looking to dine inside in a New York City restaurant when not all of them had vaccine cards, turns into BLM members hurling gay slurs at a Guardian Angel. Can’t make this shit up if you tried.

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant on the Upper Westside has released a statement of the following:

“Three of our hosts who are respectively Black, Latinx, and Asian American women did their best to welcome a large party while enforcing New York’s vaccination requirement for indoor dining. We require that every guest show evidence of vaccination to eat inside. Unfortunately, some male members of the party were unable to provide vaccination proof and so could not enter the restaurant. Three female guests in the party who had shown proof of vaccination and been welcomed into the restaurant without issue then launched an entirely unprovoked, brutal attack on our hosts, one of whom continues to suffer from a concussion. “None of the attackers offered any reason for their attack. None of the hosts – all of whom are people of color – uttered a racial slur,” the statement continued. “None of the attackers mentioned anything about race to our managers, staff, or the police who arrested them, and the Texas criminal defense lawyer’s false assertion otherwise is a deeply cynical ploy to try to excuse wanton violence.”

And then there is the side of the customers that night.

Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, 44, Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, 21, and Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, allegedly assaulted a Carmine’s 24-year-old hostess last Thursday when she asked to see their COVID-19 vaccination cards. The three were arrested following the incident and charged with assault and criminal mischief.

Justin Moore, legal representation of one of the three women, told the The New York Times that the hostess used a racial slur and was condescending to them while suggesting their vaccine cards were fake. Many are stating that this racial slur accusation was not present until the arrested were under counsel of Moore.

We should also note that the tourists that were arrested were all from Texas.

And then there were demonstrations.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) Greater New York group held the protest in support of the women, with the group’s founder Hawk Newsome saying the hostess had made “snide” remarks to the women, and “another employee restrained that hostess” during the confrontation. Are snide remarks the same as racial slurs? How many of us have made a snide remark against someone who has not been vaccinated yet or can’t understand how to wear a mask almost 2 years after we started wearing them?

Not only were the demonstrators actively shouting about the alleged slurs, but they were also rallying against COVID-19 vaccine passports, which they claimed will disproportionately affect Black people.

An interview I did with @IamHawkNewsome the founder of BLM greater NY at Carmines restaurants in NYC. #NYC #blm #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mbfPnckcJm — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 20, 2021

Black Lives Matter protest happening outside of Carmine’s now on the Upper West Side. pic.twitter.com/o5Mc5mvdtX — Gus Saltonstall (@GusSaltonstall) September 20, 2021

“This vaccination card mandate to create more Sandra Blands, and more Breonna Taylors, it ends here,” said organizer Kimberly Bernard during a speech. “Consider yourself served. Cancel Carmines’!”

So we are dealing with tourists from Texas that are supposedly not following New York City indoor dining regulations, words are exchanged when these regulations are not met, violence ensues, now words are slurs, and now indoor dining regulations are racist and will lead to police shooting unprotected people in their homes. If that wasn’t enough, here comes the part of the Guardian Angels and the homophobic slurs.

And then there was the gay put downs

A Black Lives Matter protester was seen confronting a member of the Guardian Angels and making anti-gay remarks in New York City near a protest over three tourists who were arrested and charged last week following a fight regarding proof of vaccination.

One demonstrator wearing a black ski mask is seen repeatedly shouting at him to ‘suck dick.’

“You don’t like gay people?” the Guardian Angel, identified as Joshua Penner, said to a protester who was yelling at him and using vulgar language.

The protester, who was wearing a black ski mask, responds that, “I love gay people,” and that his brother is gay. The protester, however, continues using anti-gay and vulgar language in the video.

‘I love gay people,’ the protester replies. ‘My brother’s gay, suck dick bitch.’

Yep, if you’re gay, and suck a dick, you are lesser of a person. Gotcha, asshole.

Video of the encounter shows the protesters outside Carmines in the Upper West Side Monday night confronting the Guardian Angel, who was identified as Joshua Penner, a longtime member of the Guardian Angels, and a patrol lead for the group in the Upper West Side.

BLM Protesters Confront a Guardian Angel in UWS as they march through the streets to "Cancel Carmines" following a viral video, information about which is now being disputed. pic.twitter.com/4ZCmOeV2oR — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) September 21, 2021

So, what kind of cluster f*&k is this. Who do we side with? Who do we believe? Are there any winners or losers in this?

Source: dailymail , foxnews , foxnews