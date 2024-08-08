Vegas Getaway: Luxurious Stays, Tasty Delights & Thrilling Activities

Whether you’re planning on traveling to Las Vegas now or in the future, we have some wonderful places to recommend from our most recent trip. Get ready to be dazzled by the city that never sleeps!

Accommodations

The Cosmopolitan

For our first couple of nights, we stayed at The Cosmopolitan. Our Terrace View Fountain Studio is a spacious room with 730 square feet, considerably larger than your typical Las Vegas room. With a vibrant decor and a balcony that allows you to view the mesmerizing dance of the Bellagio fountains below, setting the tone for an extraordinary Vegas adventure from the moment you arrive.

Bellagio

For our second couple of nights, we stayed at the world-renowned Bellagio Hotel and Casino. For a blend of modern luxury and timeless elegance, consider alternating your stay between The Cosmopolitan and Bellagio to immerse yourself in the best of Vegas. The Bellagio’s iconic Italian-inspired architecture and world-famous fountains create a sense of old-world charm, while its luxurious amenities cater to every whim.

Culinary Delights

Orla

For a taste of Eastern Mediterranean flavors, Michael Mina’s creations at Orla will transport you to lively bazaars. This James Beard Award-winning chef’s passion project celebrates his upbringing with intriguing dishes that reflect the authentic essence of Mediterranean markets. Each plate bursts with aromatic spices and fresh ingredients that tell a story of culinary tradition and innovation.

We tried the Marinated Big Eye Tuna and the Pan Fried Cheese Mezze (served flambé) as starters. For our entrées, we chose the highly recommended Oven-Roasted Red Snapper and the Phyllo-Crusted Petrale Sole. Both were excellent. Unfortunately, we had to rush for our show, so we didn’t get a chance to try their desserts, but if they’re anything like the meals, you won’t be disappointed.

La Pizza y La Pasta

We satisfied our craving for authentic Italian cuisine at this vibrant eatery which offers seasonal selections of pasta from Gragnano and Napoli, alongside perfectly crafted Neapolitan-style pizzas. We started with some Prosciutto Antipasti, which was tasty as could be. Then we sampled both the pasta and the pizza, including the delicious Lo Spaghetto Al Pomodoro and a classic Margherita Verace Pizza. We also ordered some Chianti to pair them with, which made for an even more delightful experience.

LPM Restaurant

Indulge in exquisite dishes that whisk you away to the French Riviera. With its striking terrace overlooking Las Vegas and charming dining room, LPM emanates the glamour and sophistication of the Côte d’Azur. The menu focuses on exploring Mediterranean ingredients at their peak.

To begin, we chose the Burrata and Yellowtail Carpaccio. The carpaccio melts in your mouth while the Burrata adds to the enjoyment. For the main course, the Lobster Risotto does not disappoint, and the Slow Cooked Duck was both tender and tasty. For dessert, the Vanilla Cheesecake was delightful while their Crème Brûlée was rich and creamy.

Spago

Wolfgang Puck’s flagship restaurant offers an entirely new look and menu, beautifully situated for al fresco dining right in front of the Bellagio Fountains. We recommend waiting for a table on the patio, but honestly, you can’t go wrong wherever you choose to sit.

Our choices here included the House Smoked Salmon Pizza, Big Eye Tuna & Hamachi “Chirashi Box”, as well as Mesquite Wood Grilled Prime Filet Mignon. Their desserts are not only delicious but truly works of art. We tried their “Roll the Dice” (Buttermilk Shortcake, Greek Yogurt Mousse, Farmer’s Market Strawberries), “Spiked Lemon” (Japanese Yuzu Cream, Chiffon Cake, Citrus Mousse), and the Dark Valrhona Chocolate Souffle.

Not only was the food delightful, but the added backdrop of the Bellagio Fountains gave it a wonderful atmosphere. We certainly recommend you give this one a try as it’s one we’ll definitely be returning to.

BARDOT Brasserie at ARIA

Capture Parisian charm in the heart of Vegas with this instant favorite. The atmosphere here was both sophisticated and welcoming, perfect for a romantic dinner or a night out with friends. We tasted quite a few dishes including their Tarte Flambé, Caviar Deviled Eggs, Salmon Carpaccio, Roasted Chicken, Macaroni Gratinée, Chocolate Grand Macaron and Warm Almond Pithivier.

It’s hard to recommend a single dish here, as they were all amazing and your order should probably be based on personal preference. For me, their Onion Soup Gratinée and their Filet were both outstanding, as well as the Espresso Crème Brulée.

COMO Poolside Café at Bellagio

For a laid-back but tasty lunch, savor Mediterranean-inspired dishes and craft cocktails by the pool. We indulged with their Como Roll, Hamachi Crudo, Prosciutto and Burrata, Shrimp Skewers and Classic Cheeseburger. It was clear this was not your typical pool fare, as everything looked and tasted considerably better than most other pool cafés we’ve been to.

Fun Activities

Particle Ink: House of Shattered Prisms

Dive into the mind-bending world of Particle Ink, an immersive show that feels like stepping into a live-action comic book. This 360-degree live show takes you on a 75-minute adventure through multiple rooms. Experience live performances, acrobatics, and cutting-edge technology woven together in a visual extravaganza.

Dive-in Movie at Cosmopolitan’s Boulevard Pool

Experience the unique thrill of floating while watching a movie on a massive screen above the glittering Strip. On Monday evenings, the Boulevard Pool transforms into a colossal movie screen, offering a one-of-a-kind outdoor cinematic experience. Sip on handcrafted movie-themed cocktails and enjoy snacks under the stars, all while being suspended in water (or not) with the Las Vegas skyline as your backdrop.

Sahra Spa

With a tranquil and inviting atmosphere, just entering the Sahra Spa begins to comfort your senses. Indulge yourself with any of the array of treatment options and feel pampered and relaxed. I found the Signature Massage very effective in treating my sore body which left me feeling so peaceful. I highly recommend visiting (at least once) during any trip.

Bellagio’s Gallery of Fine Art

Here, we explored thought-provoking Chinese photography exhibits, an unexpected cultural oasis amid the casino buzz. Their “From Grain to Pixel: Contemporary Chinese Photography” exhibition showcases 37 works created between 1993 and 2006, offering insights into China’s cultural and technological transformation. This gallery truly provides a moment of reflection and artistic appreciation in the midst of Vegas’s high-energy atmosphere.

Late Night Adventures

The Pinky Ring

Enjoy expertly crafted cocktails in an atmosphere curated by Bruno Mars himself. This party destination and entertainment lounge pays homage to the entertainers who shaped Las Vegas. Immerse yourself in Mars’ vision of timeless glamour and remarkable artistry, the specialty bar program, and the nightly live entertainment. Bruno often visits when he’s in town, so be on the lookout!

The Vault

What a hidden gem! Slip through the unmarked golden door at Bellagio to enter a secret society of cocktail aficionados. Only those “in the know” can find this intimate and opulent bar. It’s an experience that brings the world of fine dining into a luxurious cocktail setting. To find it, follow the main walkway through the casino. You’ll pass Baccarat Bar on your left, continue the walking path and you’ll see live roulette tables to your right. Behind the live table games, there will be an unmarked golden door that grants entry to The Vault.

These recommendations should leave you with full stomachs, amazing memories, and a desire to return. After all, in a city that reinvents itself constantly, there’s always something new to discover. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a Vegas veteran, these experiences promise to make your trip truly extraordinary.