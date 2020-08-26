Veteran & All-Around Stud Paul Scarbaci Is Our Newest Instinct Hottie

We here at Instinct Magazine have been doing our Instinct Hottie feature consistently for almost three years now and have never once included a straight guy. That changes today.

It’s important to highlight our gay allies as they only help strengthen our community when it comes to the bigger picture in what we are trying to accomplish. Paul Scarbaci happens to be one of those heterosexual dudes who is totally down with us all while looking fine as hell in the process.

Paul has been making the rounds as one of the most popular bartenders in NYC, most recently keeping his customers happy at Boxers in Washington Heights where his chiseled features, great personality and wit are reasons why they keep coming back for more of him.

There’s a lot more to this guy than just that. He’s a veteran who served our country for a decade that is now looking to transition into something much different as his career continues to soar. Check out our exclusive with him below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

The most attractive part about myself would have to be my personality. A lot of people judge this book by its cover cause of how I look and carry myself and it shocks the s**t out of people when I actually blow their expectations out of the water with my personality and ability to actually connect with people.

What do you find people compliment on you the most, physically?

I’d say people most compliment my eyes and eyebrows the most hahah!

What, to you, defines sexy in another person?

What I define as sexy in another person is their ability to have an intellectual conversation. Sounds corny but it’s rare as f**k. I can’t tell you how many dates I’ve walked out of cause I couldn’t bare the conversation (I paid the bill of course). It’s rough dating these days.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life?

The proudest moment in life is serving this country for 10 years and being able to fight for a purpose that was greater than myself. It was exhilarating.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

What I haven’t accomplished yet that I want to? I’d like to open my own business in the hospitality industry that is either a bar or an upscale restaurant. But my dream is to be an actor (the next heart throb to be exact).

That’s my professional goal. Personally I’d like to just get better and better every day. I think continuous growth it’s important. Sounds generic but that’s my answer.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have not found love. In the past I believe i did but I was too young to realize it. At this point in my life I’m not looking for it. I’ll let it come to me organically.

Rapid Fire Question Time!

Favorite movie of all time?

A Bronx Tale.

Biggest celebrity crush right now?

Julia Fox.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of

Pizza and gummy bears.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

If I’m stuck on an island and I can only bring 1 CD it would have to be Nas’ It Was Written.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie for you?

I’m very excited and humbled to be featured! It means a lot to me.