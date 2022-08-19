Viewers Go Crazy Over Dylan O’Brien’s ‘Not Okay’ S*x Scene

Dylan O’Brien and Zoey Deutch are starring in the 2022 film ‘Not Okay,’ and it was finally released on Hulu on July 29.

The movie is a satirical black comedy drama wherein Deutch plays the role of Danni Sanders while O’Brien takes on the role of Colin. ‘Not Okay’ tells the story of Danni (Deutch) who is desperate to achieve online fame no matter what it costs. She then fakes a Paris trip and becomes an internet celebrity after people mistake her as a survivor of a terrorist attack.

After all of the lies at the expense of being internet famous, Danni (Deutch) is bound to deal with the consequences of her actions. And as a part of her online celebrity life, she also has a relationship with Colin (O’Brien) who can only be described as a cringe white boy influencer.

Here’s where things get heated, causing the viewers to lose it (in a good or bad way). Colin (O’Brien) takes Danni (Deutch) to an influencer party, and the two of them have s*x in the restroom.

Need not to mention, the two stars’ onscreen chemistry is quite intense, but the dialogue during their s*x scene was the icing on the cake:

“You’re so tight. Who’s my damaged little girl? Are you damaged? Don’t worry, I will protect you. I ain’t gon’ let anything bad happen to you now. You’re so f**king helpless,” Colin (O’Brien) says to Danni (Deutch).

And to that scene, the viewers got a whole lot of feels, from being turned on to not feeling it at all.

The way this scene threw me off, kinda hot.. kinda funny.. kinda weird.. WHY IS IT SO WEIRD AND SEXY @NotOkayFilm @dylanobrien @zoeydeutch #NotOkayMovie pic.twitter.com/ikoDoneteg — Kaleb (@moviekid4248) July 29, 2022

Me watching THAT scene of Dylan O’Brien and Zoey Deutch in the bathroom in the Not Okay movie 👀👀 #DylanOBrien #ZoeyDeutch #NotOkayMovie pic.twitter.com/FnerM0LS3a — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨✖️✖️🖤//THE SANDMAN ERA⏳ (@giselleb1234) July 31, 2022

i'm literally losing my mind dylan o'brien and zoey deutch in "not okay" pic.twitter.com/r12veESQTl — moon.ka (@moon_ka717) July 29, 2022

in sorry but if a guy said this to me i would start laughing at him and ruin the whole vibe idk how u guys find this hot pic.twitter.com/O7SfI1fELY — mariana (@pastapilled) July 31, 2022

Source: popbuzz.com