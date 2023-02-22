Viewers Were Not Feeling DeBose’s Rap Vogue-esque BAFTAs Performance

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose has learned the old-age Hollywood tale that one day they love you, and the next they don’t. The realization comes after the West Side Story actress has been heavily criticized for her opening performance at the 2023 BAFTA awards.

The newly crowned Academy Award winner decided to deactivate her account after she became the main character on Twitter, following her eccentric rap performance about the female nominated actors for this award season. While Jamie Lee Curtis was grooving (possibly thanks to Activia?), a lot of attendees were left looking confused and quite honestly, uncomfortable. Take a look at DeBose’s performance below.

People need to witness Ariana DeBose’s evil BAFTA performance in full for context pic.twitter.com/1zAtYgz5fv — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) February 21, 2023

While the performance has gone viral and is apparently receiving some comical backlash, there are a handful of people saying that the pubic is being way too harsh on Ariana. DeBose won an Oscar in 2022 for her performance as “Anita” in West Side Story. Both Angela Bassett and DeBose managed to go viral after her… unique performance, in which she wrote. The BAFTA’s producer, Nick Bullen, defended DeBose’s performance and the backlash calling it “unfair.” Take a look at what Nick, and some people had to say below.

BAFTA Awards producer Nick Bullen says Ariana DeBose and her team wrote the show's opening rap themselves, and that the backlash to the performance is "incredibly unfair." pic.twitter.com/TwtrJ58W0p — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 20, 2023

The #BAFTAs are letting Ariana DeBose do her thing pic.twitter.com/KditzAq2WL — E! News (@enews) February 21, 2023

am i the only one who thinks everyone’s being way too harsh on Ariana DeBose? when award show hosts are too boring we drag them…yet here we have someone who took an ambitious risk and we’re criticizing her breathing patterns lol. i say good for her! — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) February 21, 2023

Ariana DeBose and her chaotic performance being on the anniversary of Fergie’s is is iconic https://t.co/RRd4Brr2yN — olive (@averageoffline) February 20, 2023

Ariana DeBose talking to Angela Bassett about The Thing pic.twitter.com/20jpKiSU58 — Joe Gunn (@joegunn) February 21, 2023

the audience during Ariana DeBose’s Bafta performance pic.twitter.com/qJMpqcoFc2 — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) February 20, 2023

Viola Davis during Ariana DeBose's female BAFTA nominees performance

pic.twitter.com/P0vm1IsT2J — keke ☆ giving it to kang the conqueror (@PINKVELVETHOBI) February 20, 2023

I can’t wait for Angela Bassett to win the Oscar so I can use this clip of Ariana Debose pic.twitter.com/77TQi2Y9rb — AJ 🕊️ (@holynoapostle) February 20, 2023

Ariana DeBose’s rap at BAFTA is simultaneously awful and amazing. Like, I can’t stop watching it.pic.twitter.com/lxjKrW5vTf — Brian Rowe (@mrbrianrowe) February 20, 2023

Everyone in the audience during the #baftas when Ariana Debose was onstage performing pic.twitter.com/8Q5OaeGjm2 — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) February 21, 2023

What’s your take on DeBose’s rap? Just performance art or should she have come up with something VERY different at this years BAFTAs?

