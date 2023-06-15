Viktor Luna Talks ‘Project Runway,’ New Designs, & HIV Awareness

Instead of introducing a new cast of budding designers for Project Runway Season 20, mentor Christian Siriano and judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth will be joined by 14 beloved fan-favorites from the show’s last 19 seasons.

Included among the competitors is Season 9 and All-Stars Season 3’s Viktor Luna.

Advertisement

Since initially appearing on the Emmy Award-winning competition series, Luna has established himself as a go-to designer for celebrities, dressing high-profile names such as Jennifer Lopez, Adam Rippon, and Laverne Cox. He draws inspiration for his creations from a wide variety of sources and loves to combine seemingly disparate elements such as classic patterns with bold colors and silhouettes.

Advertisement

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Luna was raised in Los Angeles by his mother, a talented seamstress who studied and mastered patten making. Now with a decade of experience under his belt, his designs have graced the pages of top fashion magazines like Vogue and Elle, as well as People en Español. Prior to launching his own collection, Luna worked at Valentino and Burberry, trained as a photographer, and mastered the art of classic tailoring.

Project Runway Season 20, which premieres June 15 on Bravo, is giving Luna another shot at redemption, as well as another chance to change his life forever with a career-defining win. He is more confident than ever and ready to tackle any challenge that comes his way.

Luna took some time to talk more about the upcoming season and what audiences can expect with Instinct. He also discusses how his journey with fashion began, new collections, and how he has been working to raise HIV awareness since sharing his positive status with the world in 2013.

Advertisement

Check out the full video interview below.

Viktor Luna…

Follow Luna: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Website