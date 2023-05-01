VINCINT Talks Making White Party Debut, Upcoming EP, & More

Hailed by Billboard as “a legend in the making,” and Paper as “one of the greatest vocalists of our generation,” trailblazing queer music artist VINCINT will be headlining White Party Palm Springs’ Fluidity event taking place on Friday, May 12 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The annual gay party in Palm Springs hosted by White Party Global will run May 12-14, 2023.

“I’m so excited to play my first White Party,” VINCINT says in an official press release. “I’ve been wanting to do this for so long. It’s going to be a night of dancing, and I finally get to bring a little romance to the desert!”

An unforgettable night celebrating the soulful beats of house music and the vibrant energy of the drag and ballroom scene, Fluidity at its core celebrates diversity and free expression. The category of the night is “Live Your Life!” – an explosive and energetic theme that invites attendees to unleash their inner divas and the confidence to let their truth shine through.

In addition to VINCINT’s powerful voice, infectious energy, and chart-topping hits, White Party’s opening event will include bold outfits, fierce poses, and fearless self-expression.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have VINCINT as our headliner for Friday night’s Fluidity,” exclaims Chris Diamond, executive producer of White Party Global. “He’s an artist who truly embodies the spirit of Fluidity, and we can’t wait to see him take the stage and deliver a performance that will blow everyone away.”

Also joining the Fluidity lineup is Kevin Aviance, a legendary New York City drag queen and performance artist whose electrifying vocals on the dance hit “Cunty,” can be heard at the top of Beyonce’s hit single “Pure/Honey,” world-renowned producer, promoter, and performer CircuitMOM, who will bring opulent, Broadway-style production to the festivities, and international DJs Dan Slater from Australia and Tom Stephan from the UK will keep the beats pumping all night long.

VINCINT sat down with Instinct to talk more about headlining Fluidity and making his White Party debut, as well as other projects like his forthcoming EP. Check out the full video interview below.

