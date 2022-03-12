Vinny Guadagnino Is Latest Celeb Host For Chippendales

“Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino (looking snack AF) opens his limited run as celeb host for the world-famous Chippendales tonight in Las Vegas.

This will be Guadagnino’s 3rd residency with the Chipps following two acclaimed, sold-out engagements where he broke the internet baring it all during his now-legendary steamy shower number.

His six-week engagement runs March 11 through April 10 and will coincide with the Chippendales’ 20th Anniversary at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino where the award-winning production has notched over 8,000 performances.

Previous celebrity guest hosts at Chippendales include international super-model Tyson Beckford, “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Next Top Model” champ Nyle DiMarco, “Beverly Hills 90210” star Ian Ziering and more.

And yes, men are always welcome at Chippendales.

Guadagnino rose to fame on MTV’s “Jersey Shore” which initially ran for six seasons and was the highest rated series in the history of MTV. He can be seen on the reboot of the hit franchise, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” currently in its fifth season.

Last year he and his “bromance,” Pauly D. starred on the hit MTV series, “Double Shot at Love,” and in a comedic travelogue series at Cooking Channel, “Vinny and Ma Eat America.”

If you’re wondering how Vinny G. got so ripped, he gives a lot of credit to being a faithful fan of the Keto diet. So much so that he added “author” to his resume having written the best-selling cookbook, The Keto Guido Cookbook, as well as his New York Times Best-Seller, Control the Crazy.

The Chippendales perform nightly at 8:00 p.m., with additional shows on Friday and Saturday at 10:30 p.m. (dark Monday and Tuesday).