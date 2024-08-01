Viral 1991 “Supermarket Sweep” Couple: LGBTQ+ Love Wins Internet

Hold onto your shopping carts, folks! A blast from the game show past is taking social media by storm, and it’s not because someone finally found that elusive inflatable banana. Back in 1991, Tim Leach and Mark Dammann appeared on “Supermarket Sweep,” introducing themselves as “business partners” who designed sets for plays. Fast forward to today, and a savvy social media user watching a rerun wasn’t buying the “just partners” narrative. Cue the collective “Oh, honey” from the internet.

I love watching old episodes of Supermarket Sweep because these two just said they’re “business partners” who “design sets for plays” and I’m like oh I’m sure pic.twitter.com/t359wSysYF — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) July 28, 2024

The tweet about our dynamic duo has gone more viral than that time your aunt shared a cat video – we’re talking over 4 million views! It turns out, Jim and Mark have been “designing sets” together for 41 years now. Talk about a long-term project. Tim Leach, clearly amused by their newfound fame, posted on Facebook: “So…a friend shared that Mark and I had been made into a meme for our being on Supermarket Sweep decades ago and saying we were business partners. They began asking ‘where are they now’, so we posted an update. It has taken on a life of its own in the thread and comments. What a world!”

This 1991 episode is like a time capsule of ’90s fashion and societal norms. It’s as if the shoulder pads and the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy had a baby, and it was a game show contestant.

In the grand scheme of things, Tim and Mark have outlasted many of the products they probably sprinted past in that supermarket. Their enduring partnership is proof that love can stand the test of time – and the occasional game show appearance.

Yeah that show had a lot of "roommates" and "business partners" on it. 🤣 — Jarrett Edwards 🇺🇸 (@whoismrzero) July 28, 2024

So here’s to Tim and Mark, the “business partners” who’ve been sweeping us off our feet for decades. May your carts always be full and your love never expire!

