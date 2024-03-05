Viral Gay Couple Opens Up About Their Emotional Story

Back in June 2023, photos of Mexican-American couple Trino and Adam went viral after photographer Henry Jiménez Kerbox stopped them in the street and asked to take some pics of them.

According to PinkNews, Kerbox encouraged the couple to hug and kiss in the photos despite them feeling “a little uncomfortable” to be “out” in public. Trino and Adam have been in a relationship for 18 years, and they have a 20-year-old daughter.

“We met each other when we were in the closet. We were always taboo because when you think of a gay man, this is not what you think,” Trino stated. The outlet also noted that he added that “people often think they are ‘friends’ because they don’t necessarily fit the stereotype of what a gay couple looks like.”



“The way that Chicano, our culture, sees us is that, they just feel that this is an act, and I feel like when they meet us… we like the same things they do, but we just love a little differently.”

Moreover, the couple also did an interview with YouTuber Matt Cullen, where Trino revealed the he is still “not fully accepted” by his family. He also opened up about how he felt after their lovely couple photos went viral, expressing:

“Right now, what’s going on with people embracing us, people don’t even understand how it’s been so healing for me.”

