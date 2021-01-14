HOT

Goal! 2021 Begins With A Delicious Full-Frontal Photo 

Viral Hot Monk Revealed To Be Burmese Actor

Image via Instagram @paing_takhon

Photos of a handsome monk went viral not once but twice. First, because internet users were falling in love with the pictures of a handsome monk. The second time, it was because people realized the monk was actually a famous actor and model, according to NextShark.

Earlier this week, 24-year-old Paing Takhon posted pictures of himself dressed as a monk on Instagram. According to Takhon, the pictures weren’t just for a photoshoot. He also lived like a monk for 10 days.

Image via Instagram @paing_takhon

“Spent my New Year 2021 by being a monk for 10 days and I felt so peaceful and knew myself more,” the 24-year-old captioned the post.

Those pictures were then spread online and for a time, the source of those pictures was lost to many enjoying them. Eventually, the internet was reminded of the truth.

But who is Paing Takhon? Takhon started out as a runway model before transitioning to acting in Myanmar. Now, he has appeared in various movies and a documentary drama series. The Myanmar Times named him one of the top 10 actors of 2019.

Paing Takhon also released a solo album in 2017 and gave all of his earnings to children at the Ananda Metta orphan school. So seeing Takhon as a generous and caring monk isn’t that hard of a tall tale.

Source: Next Shark, The Myanmar Times,

