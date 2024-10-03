VIRAL: Jacob Elordi’s Beach Photos Cause Social Media Stir

Jacob Elordi was spotted vacationing around Sardinia, Italy with content creator Olivia Jade and her parents Lori Laughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old actor has gone viral for many of his looks and most of them seem to involve a book in his hand, or in his pants pocket in some instances. Last year, the actor was spotted browsing books at the Sydney airport looking like a character straight out of romance novels standing at 6’5″, wearing a heavy biker jacket, and with a pocket book in his pants pocket. The photo quickly went viral and men all over the world suddenly started putting books in their pockets following this trend.

This time, the lean and fit towering stunner was spotted reading The Art of Cinema by Jean Cocteau while lounging on a pool chair. The actor was sporting a mustache and a cool pair of sunglasses–the man is a living, breathing romance novel character–while his book sat on top of his folded leg and if you look just a little bit closer, you can see his bulge prominently relaxing under his short silk green beach shorts. Wow!

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @cravemedia (X)

Photo Credit: @cravemedia (X)

Advertisement

In another clip, Elordi was seen having fun, goofing around, and jumping off of a yacht while showing off his rock-hard abs. The actor, who was just cast as Heathcliff in the new Wuthering Heights movie, was also seen climbing boulders and jumping off of them, rising from the beach with a nice little wet look to cap off their beach fun.

Jacob Elordi in Sardinia recently. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/KkXWfJiaQJ — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) September 30, 2024

Check out more of his hottest looks down below!

Advertisement

Advertisement