Viral Met Gala Hunk Reveals Why He Got Fired from the Event

Eugenio is an Italian model who worked at the Met Gala last year, and went viral on social media after his good looks drew people’s attention…

Unfortunately, we would not be seeing him in this year’s Met Gala, and he revealed the reason why via a TikTok video. Basically, he claimed that he got fired because he “upstaged” Kylie Jenner during last year’s event.

Advertisement

“I’ve never talked about this because I’ve been under NDA, but funnily enough, they fired me, so I can say whatever I want now,” he stated.

Eugenio then continued, revealing:

“They let me know today that they cut me off, they fired me because I went viral last year. They said, ‘You made it about yourself so we can’t work with you anymore.’”

Eugenio, the model who appeared in the background at last year’s #MetGala, reveals he was fired after going viral, despite being confirmed to work at this Monday’s event: “I ended up in the picture and they blamed me. They said, ‘You made it about yourself.’” pic.twitter.com/Ex1pHMGO6p — Celebsnapzs (@celebsnapzs) May 4, 2024

Advertisement

For a bit more context, the 26-year-old Italian hunk worked as a model and greeter at the event in 2021 and 2023. Meanwhile, the video of him that went viral was of Emma Chamberlain interviewing Blackpink’s Jennie Kim. In the last year’s viral video, the focus gradually shifts away from the interview and onto Eugenio’s stunning visuals.

Eugenio, the model who appeared in the background at last year’s #MetGala, reveals he was fired after going viral, despite being confirmed to work at this Monday’s event: “I ended up in the picture and they blamed me. They said, ‘You made it about yourself.’” pic.twitter.com/z2OzmeRNYC — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 4, 2024

Advertisement

In a second TikTok video, he also revealed that he was allegedly not the only one who got fired.

“They fired me and apparently not only me.”

You can check out Eugenio’s videos about getting fired from the Met Gala here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: mirror.co.uk