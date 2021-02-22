HOT

We Mourn The Passing Of One Of Our Own - A Writer & Friend Gone Too Soon

HOT

The 'Modern Family' Alum Is All Grown Up-Could 'Stunt King' Be In His Future?

TOP

Stylist Reveals Identity In Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Against Alexander Wang

TOP

Throuple Discusses Legal Precedent Of Three Names On Kids' Birth Certificates

Virgin Australia’s Hosting An LGBTQ Pride Flight

by
Image via Twitter @VirginAustralia

An LGBTQ Pride Flight is on the horizon.

Yes, it looks like LGBTQ Pride Flights are back in business. Virgin Australia announced it will be holding a Pride Flight that will travel between Brisbane and Sydney on Friday, March 5. The special trip will take flight just ahead of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, which is the country’s largest yearly LGBTQ event. This will be the first Pride Flight held by Virgin Australia, and nearly 200 seats are currently being sold through a special webpage, according to OutTraveler.

Virgin Australia’s Pride Flight will provide several special accommodations and features. This includes bottomless beverages, DJ entertainment, and mid-air drag performances. In addition, drag performer Penny Tration will work as a cabin crew member.

“Arm doors and cross-check, we’re about to take fabulous flying to a whole new level!” Tration said in a press release. “I’ve been flying with Virgin Australia for 14 years and it’s an honor to show Australia just how proud we are and we’re literally putting the most fabulous flight in the air and I can’t wait.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what Virgin Australia stands for in the community and our inaugural Pride Flight is going to be a unique celebration not to be missed,” said Virgin Australia Group Chief People Officer Lisa Burquest.

She then continued, “A number of our team members identify as LGBTQ+, and we embrace the challenge to not only create an inclusive organization where everyone can be their true self at work, every day, but an organization that is representative of the communities in which we live, work, and fly; the Pride Flight is a testament to that. Pride Flight is about supporting the LGBTQ+ community and we’re going to have a lot of fun with it!”

Source: OutTraveler

What do you think?