Virgin Australia’s Hosting An LGBTQ Pride Flight

An LGBTQ Pride Flight is on the horizon.

Yes, it looks like LGBTQ Pride Flights are back in business. Virgin Australia announced it will be holding a Pride Flight that will travel between Brisbane and Sydney on Friday, March 5. The special trip will take flight just ahead of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, which is the country’s largest yearly LGBTQ event. This will be the first Pride Flight held by Virgin Australia, and nearly 200 seats are currently being sold through a special webpage, according to OutTraveler.

Virgin Australia’s Pride Flight will provide several special accommodations and features. This includes bottomless beverages, DJ entertainment, and mid-air drag performances. In addition, drag performer Penny Tration will work as a cabin crew member.

Virgin Australia proudly presents: Pride Flight 🏳️‍🌈 ✈️ Coming out of Brisbane & touching down in Sydney to celebrate the most fabulous time of the year. Tickets for this sky-high celebration are on sale now: https://t.co/5eUd3fvvOf 🌈 ✨❤️💜 #VAPrideFlight #LoveConqueersAll pic.twitter.com/hj2du62UFb — Virgin Australia (@VirginAustralia) February 10, 2021

“Arm doors and cross-check, we’re about to take fabulous flying to a whole new level!” Tration said in a press release. “I’ve been flying with Virgin Australia for 14 years and it’s an honor to show Australia just how proud we are and we’re literally putting the most fabulous flight in the air and I can’t wait.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what Virgin Australia stands for in the community and our inaugural Pride Flight is going to be a unique celebration not to be missed,” said Virgin Australia Group Chief People Officer Lisa Burquest.

She then continued, “A number of our team members identify as LGBTQ+, and we embrace the challenge to not only create an inclusive organization where everyone can be their true self at work, every day, but an organization that is representative of the communities in which we live, work, and fly; the Pride Flight is a testament to that. Pride Flight is about supporting the LGBTQ+ community and we’re going to have a lot of fun with it!”

