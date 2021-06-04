Virtual Pride Events: Bowie, Trixie, McDonald’s, Revry, iHeartRadio

We all wish we could be out and about attending the festivities, music, shows, and wonderful events, but figuring out COVID concerns and trying to schedule ahead without knowing what would be happening has made planning for pride interesting once again for 2021.

Instead of in person activities, we have resorted to keeping up the virtual celebrations. Here are a few that are coming up soon during Pride.

Musician Chris Ewan, you may know from his bands like “Figures on a Beach” and “The Magnetic Fields” and being a DJ in Boston, will be giving us a virtual Davie Bowie tribute Pride evening, June 12th.

Event Details

“HEROES” falls to Earth on SATURDAY June 12 for our very special PRIDE Edition! Twitch live-stream from 9pm-1am EDT* at https://www.twitch.tv/djchrisewen

DJ CHRIS EWEN gaily mixes 80s NEW WAVE, POST PUNK, ELECTRO, & some Old School Goth + Industrial, with your Virtual Bartendrix TERRI (barwitch1), and your Twitch & Zoom Moderators XTINE (xtine10) + MIKE (smudgetheignored70). (Zoom info will be available during the chat on Twitch).

Trixie Mattel and Azerion to Celebrate Pride Month with Virtual Performance June 4th on Hotel Hideaway



RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Winner to perform comedy and entertainment show for leading social virtual community reaching millions of members worldwide



Azerion, the leading pan-European digital gaming and monetisation company, announces today that it will be hosting in Hotel Hideaway, a 3D social virtual community, an upcoming performance by renowned American singer, actor, and drag queen Trixie Mattel. The free event will take place virtually in Hotel Hideaway on June 4, which aligns with LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, celebrated with events and parades throughout the month of June in the US. Hotel Hideaway is operated by Finnish gaming company Sulake, which was fully acquired by media company Azerion earlier this year.

“We’re pumped to be partnering with an icon like Trixie to give visibility to all communities in our games and inspire players to show their pride support. At Azerion one of our biggest strengths is our diversity. We are proud to show our solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community in celebration of Pride Month.” – Jurriaan van Teunenbroek, VP Games and Content at Azerion.



On June 4, beginning at 5PM PDT, 8PM EDT, 2AM CET, Trixie Mattel will be performing standup comedy in addition to a musical performance for free to audiences in Hotel Hideaway, followed by a Meet & Greet and live Q&A with Trixie Mattel on the Hotel Hideaway YouTube channel.

EU – https://youtu.be/rmJK18ayqBg

USA – https://youtu.be/1amjIF-XmfQ



COVID-19 has not only led to the disruption of many national Pride events but has also had a damaging effect on fundraising efforts LGBTQ+ organizations rely on to survive. The LGBTQ+ community continues to face loss of livelihoods, lack of access to critical life-affirming healthcare, increased domestic violence and social isolation as many of the organizations they count on for these services continue to struggle for support during the pandemic.

iHeartMedia and P&G today announce that Kylie Minogue, Leslie Odom Jr., Olly Alexander from Years & Years, and Yola will join previously announced performers Bebe Rexha, Brothers Osborne, Hayley Kiyoko, Jasmine Mans, JoJo Siwa, P!NK, Regard, Tate McRae and Troye Sivan for “Can’t Cancel Pride” relief benefit special on June 4 at 9 p.m. The hour-long stream will also feature special moments from so many of the LGBTQ+ community’s members and advocates including newly announced appearances from Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Karamo Brown and Tan France from Queer Eye, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg; joining previously announced appearances from Busy Phillips, Demi Lovato, Gus Kenworthy, Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, MJ Rodriguez, Nina West, Ricky Martin and more.

How gay will the event be? Well, Dolly Parton will welcome everyone to the 2021 “Can’t Cancel Pride,” before Troye Sivan with Regard and Tate McRae take the stage to kick off the event with a performance of “You.”

What a great beginning, but how will it end? The show finale will feature a special message from Elton John as he honors JoJo Siwa for being a young trailblazer in the community, before she performs a special rendition of her song “Boomerang.”

And we are sure there will be lots of rainbows and unicorns in the middle.

So tune in on June 4 for an evening of love, celebration and fundraising at 9 p.m. on The Roku Channel, Revry and iHeartRadio’s TikTok, YouTube and Facebook, iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com, on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App. The event will be available on demand throughout Pride Month until June 30 on The Roku Channel, Revry, iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook.

On June 6 at 12pm EST, the original Revry Presents House of Pride Brought to You by McDonald’s will be exclusively available on the Revry Networks. This special variety extravaganza is hosted by Manila Luzon, Shar Jossel, and Ryan Mitchell, and includes performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race alums, LaLa Ri and Laganja Estranja; Andro Gin; Shea Diamond; Sam Tsui; Emily Vu; Violet Grae; HBO Max’s Legendary winners, the House of Balmain; and comedians AB Farrelly and Irene Tu.

“We have brought together a community of top LGBTQ musical artists, comedians, drag celebrities, and ballroom luminaries in an inclusive ‘house’ designed to celebrate our diversity and bring us together at a time when we’re all craving connection,” says Christopher J. Rodriguez, Revry CBO and Co-Founder.

“Aligned with our values, we’re honored to partner with Revry for its House of Pride event, to create feel-good moments that champion equality, unity and progress,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s USA. “We hope this event fosters allyship and belonging, while celebrating diverse identities to further a world where all people can feel seen and accepted.”

The House of Pride celebration will be followed by the first-ever PrideXR Virtual Reality Nightclub Experience inside Microsoft’s Altspace VR platform in a futuristic world developed by DreamlandXR, Fresh Wata, and Chicken Waffle. This groundbreaking event will feature full body avatars and a live mixed reality performance by DJ Celeste plus special celebrity guest avatar appearances on the VR Red Carpet. Click HERE to access the Altspace VR Event page. Don’t have a PC or VR Headset? Check @Revrytv social media to view a 2D stream of the event on Facebook.book.