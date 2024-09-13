Visit Lauderdale’s Initiative to Boost LGBT+ Visibility and Inclusion

I’ve been invited to many wonderful destination as part of press trips where the disco carrot was dangled in front of me proclaiming the destinations were gay-friendly or very LGBT accepting or they have a rich queer environment. Some have even marketed to me that the trip was a Pride trip and we would see how great they gay community was, when all gays we saw were the fellow gays on the trip and the pride celebration was all the way on the other side of the country/island, which we were not scheduled to attend. Now, I am not saying these places were pinkwashing, but when it is clear that a destination rolls out the rainbow carpet for a limited time only and then it’s all monochrome for the rest of the year, we take notice of that treatment.

Pinkwashing, also known as rainbow-washing, is the strategy of deploying messages that are superficially sympathetic towards the LGBTQ community for ends having little or nothing to do with LGBTQ equality or inclusion, including LGBT marketing. – wikipedia.org

No Pinkwashing in this Gay Mecca –

One thing is very clear, Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors, Greater Fort Lauderdale is not like that. We at Instinct have known the work Fort Lauderdale has done to welcome the rainbow community for as long as we have been a magazine. For 26 years we’ve been coming to and reporting about the gay capital of southern Florida, the LGBT capital of Florida, the LGBTQ+ capital of the United States. We’ve heard those names for Greater Fort Lauderdale over the years and from many sources and we agree with them all.

And this work continues today in 2024. It’s 24/7/365 and not just on select weekends sporadically placed throughout the year. Yes, our political climate, especially in Florida is different this year than 1998, different than even 2015 or 2018, but the environment in Greater Fort Lauderdale has been always moving forward, no matter what. A great deal of that is to do with the support and marketing that is being done by Visit Lauderdale, the official destination marketing organization of Greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Before I moved to Florida in 2013, I always said, “I will never live in Florida”. My first trip to Fort Lauderdale was in 2009 for a gay cruise departure. The next time I was in Fort Lauderdale was to move into a rental for a new job in 2013. I’m still here, haven’t left, bought a home in 2019 and still going strong. It wasn’t because I read about the great work Visit Lauderdale was doing, but it was evident that their work was making this a great place for gays from across the state, the country, the world to consider for travel, vacationing, or even to live here.

Still Going Strong –

And what can we say about the Queer community here in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area? Gay-owned businesses, bars, and restaurants are flourishing with new additions popping up monthly even through the pandemic. Why is that? Well the gay population is here as we see Wilton Manors ranking high in all the happy gay stats you can think of, like either 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in LGBTQ households in the US (depends on who is doing the survey). And probably, most importantly, the support of the local cities and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau along with the Greater Fort Lauderdale LGBT Chamber of Commerce. As a business representative here in Florida, I’ve seen the great work both have done.

Visit Lauderdale Launches “No End to the Rainbows” Social Media Campaign,

Underscoring Commitment to LGBT+ Inclusion

While Others Back Down –

We’ve all seen across the nation where businesses are dropping their D.E.I. initiatives or reeling back anything that might be considered woke so they do not attract any ill-will from opposing mindsets. To further Visit Lauderdale’s commitment to social inclusion, it proudly announces the launch of the “No End to the Rainbows” social media campaign. This initiative reaffirms Greater Fort Lauderdale’s unwavering dedication to promoting inclusivity and welcoming “Everyone Under the Sun.”

As a destination known for its vibrant and diverse community, Greater Fort Lauderdale is dedicated to creating a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for all visitors. The “No End to the Rainbows” campaign aims to highlight the stories, achievements, and contributions of the LGBT+ community, showcasing the region’s rich cultural tapestry and the array of experiences available to visitors of all backgrounds.

“Greater Fort Lauderdale has always been, and will always be, a place where everyone is welcome. We stand by our commitment to provide a welcoming experience for all travelers, including our LGBT+ community. Our doors are open, and we invite everyone to explore our beautiful destination and be part of our diverse and inclusive culture.” – Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale.

Add Your Own Rainbow –

The “No End to the Rainbows” campaign will feature a series of engaging social media posts, vibrant imagery, and compelling stories from local LGBT+ individuals, businesses, and organizations. Residents and visitors are encouraged to share their own scenic images of rainbows in Greater Fort Lauderdale using the hashtag #EveryoneUnderTheSun to show support for our inclusive destination.

As part of this initiative, Visit Lauderdale will also collaborate with local LGBT+ organizations and influencers to further amplify the message of inclusivity and promote Greater Fort Lauderdale as a premiere destination that celebrates diversity.

“The rainbow has become an emblem of the LGBT+ rights movement, celebrating identity and advocating for equality. It represents the beauty of diversity within the community and serves as a reminder to honor and respect all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,” – Richard Gray, Senior Vice President of Inclusion & Accessibility at Visit Lauderdale.

This is not Pinkwashing. This is not backing down to anti-woke agenda. This is not hiding and eliminating D.E.I. initiatives and policies. What Visit Lauderdale continues to do as it has done for more than two and half decades, to make Greater Fort Lauderdale progress forward in the logical human and humane direction, this is how a Blue Dot in a red state, a Rainbow Dot in a Rojo-Purpura state moves forward with equality, inclusivity, and acceptance. If we did not have communities bucking growing anti-woke state systems, civil organizations going against national recessive trends in order to keep moving forward in the correct direction, we would be a different and hope-less state and country.

The start the ball rolling, here’s my personal #EveryoneUnderTheSun and “No End to the Rainbows” campaign Instagram post.

As one of my Florida employment contracts approaches, I have to consider, do I move away from this rainbow paradise? Where could I go where the day, night, and community rainbow life is this good, this accepting? For now, I’ll continue to soak in these never-ending rainbows.

For more information about the “No End to the Rainbows” campaign and to join the conversation, go to VisitLauderdale.com and follow us on social media – Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

