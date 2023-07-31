Vogue-ing Gets Gay Dancer Killed in New York

Can we do anything in peace?

Another queer voice in its prime has been snuffed out by homophobia.

On Saturday, July 29th, accomplished dancer O’Shae Sibley was murdered while getting gas in Brooklyn, New York. According to sources, the tragedy took place around 11:15pm at a Mobil station on Coney Island Ave. A confrontation between two groups of men would eventually lead to Sibley fighting for his life before dying in the early hours on Sunday.

Witnesses to the event claim that Sibley, age 28, was traveling in a group with three of four other men. The protagonists were described as black, shirtless, dancing and minding their own business while they refilled their vehicle with gas. All the men in his group are also described as gay, which seemingly became the jump-off point for the violent attack.

Witnesses later stated to The New York Police Department that Sibley’s troop was approached by a group of Muslim men, who claimed that Sibley’s vogue-ing friends were offensive to their religious beliefs. Because how dare gay men have fun in public, right? The initial confrontation was de-escalated at some point, but restarted when one group – it’s unclear which as of this writing – would not let the argument go.

Eventually, harsh words continued until O’Shae was stabbed once in the torso. Paramedics arrived on the scene and rushed him to Maimondies Medical Center, but the dancer died of his wounds shortly there-after.

His murderer fled the scene and is currently on the loose as of this writing.

The attack was caught on a witness’ camera, but I’m not going to post the ordeal out of respect for the victim and his family.

Instead, here’s a video from three years ago showcasing O’Shae’s talent.

May he rest in peace and may his murderer be brought to justice.

Source: The Seattle Times, New York Daily News