Vogue Names Edward Enninful Its European Editorial Director

Edward Enninful is one of the most powerful gay men in the fashion world.

On Tuesday, December 15, global mass media company Condé Nast announced that Edward Enninful has been promoted to Vogue’s European editorial director. In 2017, Enninful was named the editor in chief of British Vogue. At the time, he was the first black man and gay man to run the publication. And now, he’ll be the first black gay man to run several iterations of the fashion magazine brand.

In the newly created role, Edward Enninful will oversee Vogue titles in France, Italy, Germany, and Spain. On top of that, Enninful will continue to run the British Vogue publication.

“Thank you @CondeNast for this honour,” Enninful wrote on Twitter after the announcement. “I am truly humbled.”

This is exciting, though possibly unsurprising, news for anyone who has kept a watchful eye on Enninful. At the age of 18, Enninful was the youngest person to be named an editor at a major international fashion publication when he worked as Fashion Director for i-D magazine. For the next two decades, he continued to work for i-D magazine before getting hired by W magazine as their Creative Fashion Editor.

Then after being hired by British Vogue, Edward Enninful made an aggressive push to diversify the fashion brand. Under his watch, Pose director Janet Mock became the second transgender woman to cover the magazine. Plus, Enninful hired a Black photographer for the September 2020 issue, and he became the first Black male photographer ever to shoot for British Vogue. Enninful also hired Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell as contributing editors to assist in leading British Vogue into the future of fashion.

We can’t wait to see where Edward Enninful will go next.

