JD Vance Gets Lukewarm Welcome From NFL’s Bengals

JD Vance stopped by to see the NFL team, but a viral hallway clip has everyone talking about the greetings he seemingly didn’t get.

Vance Gets a Very Lukewarm Welcome

Our moment of Zen? JD Vance standing in a hallway while Cincinnati Bengals players walk past him like they’re late for a very important meeting with the shower. While they did acknowledge his presence, the whole situation gave off awkward vibes. Although in photos posted to Vance’s X account, a few other players were seen shaking his hand.

The U.S. vice president visited the Bengals’ practice facility on October 21, and while the trip was supposed to be a chance to see the NFL team, the viral footage has given the internet something else to obsess over: the apparent lack of enthusiasm from the players.

In the now-circulating clip, Vance stands near the walkway as players head past him. Tight end Drew Sample is seen fist-bumping Vance’s son, Vivek, before shaking the vice president’s hand. Most of the other players continue walking, with little visible interaction.

JD Vance greets Bengals players on the way out https://t.co/lMKvYRpMfE — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) October 21, 2026

And just like that, a routine sports visit became a social media moment.

READ: “Mom, I Made the Team!” — Gay NFL Cheerleader’s Emotional Call to Mom Goes Viral

Joe Burrow Has Entered the Chat

Of course, we couldn’t have a viral Bengals moment without quarterback Joe Burrow getting pulled into the conversation.

Speaking to reporters after practice, Burrow explained that team president Mike Brown had informed him about Vance’s visit at the start of practice. However, the quarterback never got the chance to meet him because Vance left before practice ended.

“He came with everybody and left with swiftness and efficiency before the end of practice, so I didn’t get to,” Burrow told reporters.

Joe Burrow said Bengals owner Mike Brown told him at the start of practice JD Vance would be attending Burrow on the vice presidential visit to Paycor Stadium: https://t.co/hAktahQopW — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) October 21, 2026

When asked about the visit, Burrow kept things diplomatic, talking about how football brings people together and how fans come to watch the team play.

Very professional. Very quarterback. Very much giving us nothing to turn into a locker-room soap opera.

The Internet Has Thoughts

Unsurprisingly, social media users were quick to weigh in on the awkward-looking clip.

Some viewers joked that the players seemed less than thrilled to see the vice president, while others questioned why he was there in the first place. One commenter even suggested that “greets” was the wrong word to describe the scene.

Fair enough, the footage doesn’t exactly look like a celebrity meet-and-greet with a velvet rope and a line of eager fans.

Still, we can’t know whether the players were deliberately avoiding Vance or simply focused on getting where they needed to go. Head coach Zac Taylor was also seen shaking Vance’s hand in separate footage.

For now, the internet has its moment, the Bengals have their next game to prepare for, and Vance has learned that even a vice presidential visit can’t guarantee a hallway full of handshakes.

Sometimes, the most memorable part of a football practice isn’t the football. It’s the walk-by.