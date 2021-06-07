Wait, eBay’s Adult Content Ban Starts Next Week?!

Well, if you looking to sell off that erotic painting of Lil Nas X on eBay, you might want to do it fast. In just a week, that painting and more will be banned on the site.

According to the Verge, eBay is preparing for a massive adult content ban. The likes of which probably would remind you of the Tumblr controversy back in 2018. Though, this ban has largely gone unnoticed. In fact, the news broke last month that eBay would be banning the sale of most sexually explicit materials starting June 15, 2021. But now, with a little over a week left until the ban, not many are aware of the incoming change.

Next week, eBay will be removing and banning anything that includes nudity. eBay defines nudity as anything “showing any part of male or female genitalia, anus, or female breasts where the areola or nipple is visible.” On top of that, any content with see-through material or tight clothing could get flagged under this incoming policy change. The new policy adds that “most adult-only items are prohibited” as well as “sexually explicit anime, comics, books, films, animation, manga, hentai, yaoi.”

But here’s when things get tricky. Some products and items will get a pass under this policy change. Sex toys in unopened packages will be permitted. And while outright erotic content is generally on the chopping block, magazines like Playboy, Playgirl, Mayfair, and Penthouse have been preemptively saved. Tasteful nudes in artwork, like the proposed Lil Nas X painting, may also be deemed acceptable. As long as they are not engaging in sexual acts, of course. So it appears, like Tumblr, the first few months will be a messy transition.

When talking to Vice, eBay said this ban was in the interest of safety. The intent is to make it harder for people to use eBay to spread and monetize revenge porn or other content released without the consent of participants.

“eBay is committed to maintaining a safe and trusted marketplace,” a spokesperson wrote. “Starting June 15, 2021, items showing sexual content or sexually suggestive poses will no longer be allowed on eBay.com. The ‘Everything Else > Adult Only’ will no longer be available as a category. No new listings will be allowed in the Adult Only category and good-til-cancelled listings will be ended upon their renewal date.”

Again, this ban takes effect on June 15, 2021. So if anyone’s selling or buying anything NSFW on the site, you might want to do it quick.

Source: The Verge, Vice,