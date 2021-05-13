Wait, THAT’S The Hunk Kat Dennings Is Marrying?!

RIP our bisexual peers.

Wandavision and Two Broke Girls actress Kat Dennings is now engaged. The actress shared the news over social media just a week after officially announcing that she was dating someone.

Last week, Dennings began earnestly posting pictures of rock singer Andrew W.K. From sharing photos of the man to sharing pictures of the two together, pictures wishing him a happy birthday on May 9, and now the trending engagement announcement.

In terms of the latter, Dennings shared photos on Instagram and Twitter showing her new diamond engagement ring and herself kissing her new fiancé.

Now, of course, we are happy for Denning. The actress, who’s been working since she was a child and has appeared in projects like the Thor films, Sex and the City, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Big Mouth, and more, deserves love and happiness. As do we all. But we are especially happy for her after we got an eyeful of her future hubby. We mean… LOOK AT HIM!

Again, RIP to our bisexual peers. Because, there are many fans of Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. who are in mourning the slim chance they had of being with one of these two celebs.

Kat Dennings couldn't decide between Thor and Loki and went with a mash-up. https://t.co/IPyUvOkLgX — Patch (@PatrickZircher) May 13, 2021

It should've been me kissing her. What about me? — Max (@CAPER6921) May 9, 2021

So let’s all take a moment of silence for our fallen peers… And now that that’s over, let’s all celebrate the happy couple! Congrats!