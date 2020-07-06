WALK THE MOON Lead Singer, Nicholas Petricca Comes Out As Bisexual

The Cincinnati, Ohio based rock band, WALK THE MOON, has always celebrated diversity. Many of the band’s songs reflect that message. In a web exclusive from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Walk the Moon’s lead singer, Nicholas Petricca talked about the inspiration for their song, ‘Different Colors’:
“When we were writing for the new record, Talking is Hard, summer of 2013, there were all these news segments one after the other arguing about same-sex marriage. I was so frustrated just that we were still arguing about this in 2013, whether people should have equal rights. It seemed like it should be second nature at this point but that’s not the world we live in quite yet. So, we wanted to write a victory march and a call to arms for everyone. It’s not just about sexual orientation. It’s about equality and love in every way.”
On the last day of Pride Month, the 33-year-old singer came out as bisexual on his Instagram page. Petricca put up a photo of a quote by Harvey Milk followed by a four-minute video where he started the video by saying, “Hi. My name is Nicholas. I’m the lead singer of a band called WALK THE MOON and I’m bisexual.”
View this post on Instagram
today is the last day of Pride Month here in the year 2020, and i think it’s time i said that. my whole life i have passed for a “normal person”, cisgender straight guy, and this has afforded me a life of privilege. virtually no name-calling or bullying or hardship around my sexuality really at all. my heart is with so many LGBTQ+ human beings who have had a much more challenging experience than i have. AND i believe in what Harvey Milk said… (i’m paraphrasing) that when the collective as a whole, when people as a whole realize that we are everywhere… that we are your children, that we are your mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters… that we have been with you and among you and are you and have been this whole time… *that’s* the moment when the myths, the bullying, and the inequality will end. so to the extent to which this message serves that end, and to the extent to which it serves you – whoever you are watching this, whatever your situation is, if this gives you a degree of courage, confidence, if this gives you 1% more permission to be unapologetically yourself – then f u c k y e a h. i’m here to say: i am Bisexual. i have feelings for, am attracted to both men and women, and i have had experiences with both men and women, and i’m proud of it. i believe that sexuality is a spectrum, and i believe that most people probably live somewhere in between these far ends, heteronormative ends of this spectrum. and i believe that you can be an LGBTQ+ person whether you have had a particular type of experience with someone yet, or ever, in your life. i want you to know whoever you are, however you’re built, however you were created, however you share your love with another human being, I LOVE YOU. and God loves you. Jesus loves you. the Universe loves you. and whatever the social-normative-narrative-programming-mainstream-whatever would have us believe – you are 100% grade-A beautiful perfect complete human being, and you are loved. and for you to be 100% free to be yourself – this is vital. and it’s vital to our future. it’s vital to the whole world, and to me. *continued in comments*
Petricca concludes the video, which has received over 30,000 views on Instagram, with this:
Many fans took to commenting their support for Petricca for his revelation.
Petricca also put up a video of him performing “Different Colors” and another video of him dancing to a remix of “Different Colors” with the comment “you’re right this hits different now” alluding how the words to his song has a different meaning for him now.
Sources: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Official YouTube Channel, Nicholas Petricca Official Instagram Page,
What do you think?