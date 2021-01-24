‘WandaVision’ Blends Classic TV Tropes With Some Mystery

Looking for an interesting show to watch? Look no further than the new Disney+ original series, WandaVision. As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision follows the characters Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), who were both first introduced in the 2015 film, Avengers: Age of Ultron, as they adjust to suburban life in the town of Westview.

The nine-episode limited series, with the first three available to watch on the Disney+ streaming service, pays homage to classic television sitcoms like Bewitched, I Love Lucy, The Brady Bunch, and more. Yet at the heart of WandaVision is a mystery surrounding where Wanda and Vision are and why they are there.

In an interview with USA Today, Elizabeth Olsen explained how the mystery in WandaVision fits into the MCU:

“The mystery is completely built into the fabric of who they (Wanda and Vision) are. Fans who know the MCU and know these characters will have a lot of fun every episode picking out what we’re hinting at. I don’t think Doctor Strange (in the Multiverse of Madness) would make sense at all if we didn’t have WandaVision.”

As a casual fan of Bewitched and a fan of television sitcoms as well as a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I absolutely love WandaVision. The show’s use of the classic television tropes and how the clues in the first three episodes are added in organically make WandaVision a pleasurable experience. Furthermore, the chemistry and comedic rapport between Olsen and Bettany seem effortless for the two actors.

Sources: USA Today, Marvel Entertainment Official YouTube Channel, Disney+

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one contributing writer and may not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors