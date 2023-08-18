“Wanna Get High (And Wear Calvins) with Kid Cudi?”

OK, Kid Cudi. I see you.

Acclaimed rapper and songwriter Kid Cudi is the latest celebrity to take part in a Calvin Klein ad campaign. This is the second time he’s rocked the New York based brand – his first being in 2010.

Kid Cudi, age 39, is a 2-time Grammy Award Winner originally hailing from Cleveland, Ohio. He first came to prominence in 2008 with his classic hit Day ‘N Nite, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, seven out of his eight albums have debuted in the top 10.

While his Calvin Klein campaign isn’t the riskiest in the magazines, they’re certainly tasteful and I’m really digging the one in water.

Let’s take a peek!

A Primetime Emmy Nominee and Teen Choice Award Nominee, Cudi has enjoyed other hit singles as a collaborator with other artists. His biggest songs include The Scotts (#1), Ghost Town (#16) and All of the Lights (#18).

His impressive resume doesn’t stop there, though. He’s also an accomplished actor with roles in thriller Need for Speed, the Entourage movie, comedy Jexi and horror flick X.

His memoir is due to hit shelves later next year.

Kid Cudi is a philanthropist and activist. His main areas of interest include mental health and drug abuse awareness. While he doesn’t work with any LGBT charities, he is somewhat of an ally. He was one of the celebrities who appeared in a memorial video for the victims of the Pulse shooting, Then, just last month, he heavily criticized “homophobic and sad” individuals who try to out people on the internet. Read the interview here.

Cudi recently debuted a fashion line called MOTR at Paris Fashion Week. Maybe it won’t be long before he launches an underwear brand of his own?

I’d wear it.

PS: Before I finish this article, let me just say damn, he’s cute!