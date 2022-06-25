Want To Buy Elvis Presley’s Jockstrap?

Are you an Elvis Presley fan? Well, you can now own the star’s bedazzled jockstrap.

When Elvis Presley took to the scene in the 1950s, he shook the entertainment world to its core. Throughout his career, Elvis made 18 #1 hits. In 1956, the artist had five #1 hits alone. This includes “Heartbreak Hotel,” “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Hound Dog,” and “Love Me Tender.” But on top of releasing chart topping hits, the performer became famous for his hip thrusting and provocative dances. And now, the jockstrap that helped Presley perform is up for grabs.

According to All That’s Interesting, the white jockstrap with white rhinestones on its front and the artist’s initials bedazzled in blue rhinestones was a handcrafted gift from a fan. The piece of clothing then found its way into the hands of friend Jimmy Velvet after Presley died in 1977.

But now, the jockstrap is being sold online by celebrity collectables auctioneers Paul Fraser Collectibles. It’s also being sold alongside other Elvis Presley Museum collection items.

“[It’s] Extravagant. Absurd. Sexually potent. This rhinestone-studded jockstrap is pure Elvis Presley,” said Daniel Wade, Paul Fraser representative. “I’m sure the new owner won’t be able to resist wearing it out on a Saturday night — the Elvis magic will work wonders, I’m certain.”

Wade added. “This is a rare opportunity to own an intimate piece of the King,”

How much is it for the jockstrap in a 20-by-36 inch frame? Get ready for this… it’s £29,950, or $36,000. But for the hardcore Elvis Presely fan, maybe that’s worth the price. What do you Instinct readers think? Would you buy the jockstrap? Let us know your thoughts down below.

Source: All That’s Interesting, Daily Mail,