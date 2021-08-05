This ‘WAP’ ASL Interpreter IS GOING IN!

An ASL interpreter is going viral for GOING IN on her interpretation of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.”

In the viral TikTok video, the American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter named Kelly Kurdi is working during Megan Thee Stallion’s Lollapalooza set. Attendee Guilherme Vital Senise da Silva posted the video to show the world just how stunning and eye-catching Kurdi was in her role. And the world agreed.

So far, the TikTok video has received more than 12.3 million views. The video’s also been re-uploaded on Twitter and has received 4 million views there.

But after Kurdi started to trend online, she revealed on her Instagram account that she’s not the creator of that specific ASL interpretation. Kurdi gave credit to another deaf creator named Raven Sutton.

“Thanks for the love on my page from hearing people but I’m just an interpreter passionate about providing access to a community I love and have learned everything from,” Kurdi wrote on Instagram.

Kuri then asked her new followers to help make the world more accessible by captioning content, providing ASL interpreters at events and wherever possible, and supporting deaf creators.

“And if you’re still wondering why deaf and hard of hearing people go to concerts, follow these pages and learn something new,” she added before referring people to deaf creators for comedy, cultural content, ASL lessons, and more. This list included @freelove19xx, @_jtay_,@deafinitelydope, @redmenace11 and @slntwrlddd, @msdeafqueen, @itscharmay, @slntwrlddd, @queen-beeezy, @fitbymartise, @probonoasl, and @ambergproductions. “Seeing an interpreter at a concert shouldn’t be shocking. Seeing a deaf interpreter on tour with every artist should be the norm!”