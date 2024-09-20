Warner Bros. Drops ‘Mickey 17’s Trailer Starring Robert Pattinson

Warner Bros. recently released the official trailer of ‘Mickey 17’, which was written and directed by ‘Parasite’s Academy Award-winning writer/director, Bong Joon Ho.

‘Mickey 17’ is based on the 2022 novel Mickey7, which was written by author Edward Ashton. The sci-fi film is starring Robert Pattinson, who is playing the role of an “expendable” named Mickey Barnes. According to a synopsis via Deadline:

“The film follows unlikely hero Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), who is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous —even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.”

Aside from Pattinson, ‘Mickey 17’ is also starring Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Not to mention, fans of the book are looking forward to a scene where one version of Mickey has sex with his clone.

Meanwhile in the trailer, a clip featuring two versions of shirtless Pattinson seems to be hinting at the scene.

Moreover, ‘Mickey 17’ is set to be showing in theaters on January 31, 2025. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Sources: thepinknews.com, deadline.com