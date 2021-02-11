Was A Missing Gay San Franciscan Killed By His Unhoused Friend?

A computer programmer from San Francisco has gone missing, and his loved ones are worried that foul play is involved.

According to CBS’s San Francisco affiliate KPIX5, 50-year-old Christopher Woitel has been reported missing since January 13. His mother was the one to report his disappearance. She says her son last contacted her through social media on January 9. According to initial police reports, Woitel’s bank accounts, credit cards, and apartment have remained unchanged since his disappearance.

Despite that, Woitel’s family worries that the police are not handling the investigation as best as they should, according to Towleroad. As such, they’ve hired a private investigator. Due to some unearthed social media and text evidence found by the P.I., they fear Christopher is or was in danger.

As Woitel’s family wrote in a public statement:

“Private Investigator Scott Williams, hired by the Woitel family on Jan. 29, found ample evidence Woitel’s disappearance is connected to a homeless man living in a tent encampment in Emeryville who said Woitel was murdered, his body deposited in the bay at the end of Mariposa Street. Woitel had befriended the homeless man years earlier in an effort to help him off the street. The man was in possession of Woitel’s cell phone when Williams interviewed him on Feb. 2. The investigation also revealed the man is allegedly wanted for aggravated assault charges in Pennsylvania.”

The statement then continues with, “a trail of social media and text messages show Woitel’s frantic state of mind regarding the homeless man’s possession of his phone and anxiety over the recent U.S. Capitol insurrection in Washington. Surveillance video shows the homeless man coming and going from Woitel’s apartment. The family still holds out hope that Christopher is alive but may have been subject to violence which may have impacted his memory. “

Christopher Woitel is described as being White, about 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, and having brown hair and eyes. Before his disappearance, Woitel was sporting a graying beard and was known to wear glasses.

Anyone who has seen Woitel or has any information about his whereabouts should contact the police Tips can be sent to the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or via text to “TIP411”, beginning the message with “SFPD”.

We’re praying for Christopher Woitel’s safety.

Source: KPIX5, Towleroad,