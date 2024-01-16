Was Jacob Elordi Supposed to Star in Troye Sivan’s Music Video?

Ross Lynch and Troye Sivan made for a steamy on-screen couple when they starred in the latter’s “One Of Your Girls” music video.

In the MV, Sivan was dressed in full drag while getting intimate with Lynch, who was shirtless and only wearing a pair of jeans. Meanwhile, the stunning “Angel Baby” singer wore V sexy outfits while dancing seductively as Lynch intently watches.

At one point, Sivan was even straddling The Driver Era member, which was super HOT, tbh… More recently, Ross and his brother Rocky appeared on The Zach Sang Show where they talked about Sivan’s “One Of Your Girls” music video.

“We had Troye in two weeks before he was meant to film it. We heard it was meant to be someone else in the video,” co-host Dan Zolot mentioned.

And to that, Ross responded:

“That’s what I heard, too. It was supposed to be… are we allowed to say it?”

They eventually all agreed to say the actor’s name, revealing that ‘Saltburn’ star Jacob Elordi was supposedly Sivan’s love interest in the music video that almost broke the internet.

You can watch the interview here:

Also, here’s the “One Of Your Girls” music video just because 😉

Ross Lynch may or may not have been the original actor to star alongside Sivan, but they certainly did well with their intense on-screen chemistry…

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, thepinknews.com