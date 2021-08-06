Washington, DC Blesses Us With More Than Granite And Government

Maybe sometimes overlooked as a weekend getaway city, Washington, DC has emerged as a vibrant metropolis catering to upscale professionals who enjoy cultures, museums, fine dining, and classic entertainment. We already knew that the city is unmatched in historic landmarks, but there is so much more to DC than monuments, the National Mall, and historic bus tours. Whatever you’re looking for in a getaway, Washington, DC is the place to find it.

FINE DINING

If fine dining is always at the top of your travel list, this city will please you and then some. Washington, DC is home to – wait for it – TWENTY THREE (23!) Michelin-Star restaurants with five new ones being added to the list this year alone. Four of those newcomers receiving one Michelin star are:

♦ Yuan and Carey Tang’s Rooster & Owl ♦ Danny Lledó‘s Xiquet DL

♦ Juan Manuel’s El Cielo Washington ♦ Pepe Moncoya’s Cranes

RESTAURANT WEEK

If a Michelin-Star restaurant is a little out of your budget, there is still an endless array of restaurants to enjoy in DC. From the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, the extremely popular Summer Restaurant Week is back this August, with nearly 190 restaurants participating.

@RAMWdc has announced DC’s Restaurant Week is happening August 9-15! Check out participating restaurants and secure your reservation or plan to get your favorite meal to-go: https://t.co/EoBDoKMIIg pic.twitter.com/lFWmKTv50D — DC Alliance (@AllianceforDC) July 19, 2021

Summer Restaurant Week offers fixed-priced meals with lunches/brunches at $22. There are two separate dinner options with one at $35 and another at $55. To see the full list of restaurants participating, click here.

MUSEUMS AND EXHIBITS

The city is unparalleled in terms of American history and cultural exhibits and events. The world-famous Smithsonian Institute is celebrating its 175th Anniversary this year! You can find 16 different Smithsonian Museums and the National Zoo in DC.

“Completed in 1855, the Castle is our signature building and home to the Smithsonian Visitor Center. As such, it makes a great starting point for your journey—here you can get a grasp of the scope and scale of the Smithsonian, see collections highlights from each of our museums, tour the Castle’s 19th-century architecture, see what’s going on today at all the museums, and consult with our in-house experts about what to see and do.” – Smithsonian

Current exhibitions include:

Well-Dressed Walls: Spanning Three Centuries of Wallpaper from the Cooper Hewitt Collection.

The Earliest Known Photographs of the Castle

The Smithsonian Institution: America’s Treasure Chest

A FASHIONABLE EXPERIENCE

For those of us that are obsessed with fashion, Inside the Wardrobe wants to welcome you to its fashion funhouse. All you have to do is follow the fashion to one of DC’s most historic and charming neighborhoods, Georgetown.

Come, fall back in love with your closet in a fantasy funhouse of all things fashion. Do it for the Gram or simply for yourself. You’ve still got it. It’s time to reemerge from the couch and get reacquainted with your wardrobe! Explore a walkthrough wonderland of 20 different sensory moments and fun interactions. It’s a brave new world … self-expression is the new little black dress. – insidethewardrobe.com

To purchase tickets for this fashionable experience, click here.

17th Annual DC Jazzfest

Food, history, and fashion. Check, check, and check. But there are other ways to warm the heart and soul. If you have never been to a jazz festival and given yourself to the music, DC’s offering needs to be on your list.

From September 1-5, the 2021 DC Jazzfest will feature 20+ concerts, interviews, and exclusive events featuring international superstars and homegrown talent. The signature event, DC JazzFest at The Wharf will take place September 4-5.

The largest jazz festival in the nation’s capital, the 17th Annual DC JazzFest will feature a robust lineup of performers – from local legends to NEA Jazz Masters – with concerts citywide. Festival experiences will include in-person and live stream performances, up-close-and-personal “Meet the Artist” conversations, and the DCJazzPrix international jazz band competition Finals live at Union Stage. – DCJazzfest.org

… And More!

These are just a fraction of the things to do and experience in our nation’s capital. Even though this town is home to historic national treasures, the variety of things to do while there is ever changing. Every time we visit, there is always something new to discover. To keep on top of new and old options, to help plan your next visit, and to learn more about DC in general, visit Washington.org. And for more visual inspiration, follow visitwashingtondc on Instagram.