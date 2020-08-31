HOT

Watch 17 Top LGBT Films Through Outfest’s ‘Encore Week’

by
Steven Silver (left) and Spencer Neville in The Obituary of Tunde Johnson. / Image via
Zgreen Entertainment

Congratulations to the winners of Outfest 2020…. AND to the queer cinephiles who are about to get access to all these award-winning films.

The Los Angeles LGBTQ film festival has announced the winners of its annual competition. This year, the festival was held digitally and it boasted one of Outfest’s most diverse years to date. Over 70 percent of the films were directed by women, transgender, and POC filmmakers.

But that’s not the only exciting news coming out of Outfest this year. Outfest has also announced that it will hold an “Encore Week” through the Outfest Now app (which is $24.99). Starting today, August 31, and ending on September 7, films from this year’s Outfest movies will be available for a 24-hour period.

According to the Advocate, the films which will be highlighted by Encore Week include CicadaTwo of Us (Deux), Gossamer FoldsMinyanTaharaThe Obituary of Tunde JohnsonKeyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland StoryThe CarnivoresDry WindNo Hard FeelingsShiva BabyAlice JuniorCuredBecoming a Man in 127 Easy StepsAsk Any BuddyYour Mother’s Comfort, and Lily Tomlin: The Film Behind the Show.

Steven Silver in The Obituary of Tunde Johnson. / Image via
Zgreen Entertainment

But back to the awards, the winners for this Outfest 2020 include:

Audience Awards

Experimental Short
Canis Major, directed by Charli Brissey

Documentary Short
Where My Girls, directed by Mads Engel

Narrative Short
Kapaemahu, directed by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson

Episodic
Hidden Canyons, directed by Brant Rotnem, Fawzia Mirza

Documentary Feature
P.S. Burn This Letter Please, directed by Michael Seligman, Jennifer Tiexiera

Narrative Feature
Los Fuertes (The Strong Ones), directed by Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo

Debut Narrative Feature
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, directed by Ali LeRoi

Grand Jury Awards

Documentary Jury

Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary Feature
Your Mother’s Comfort, directed by Adam Golub

Documentary Feature Special Mention
Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story, directed by Posy Dixon

Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary Short
Heavenly Brown Body, directed by Leslie Foster

Documentary Short Special Mention
Where My Girls, directed by Mads Engel

International Narrative Shorts Jury

Grand Jury Prize for Best International Narrative Short
Babydyke, directed by Tone Ottilie

International Narrative Short Film Special Mention
Instructions to Let Go, directed by Gustavo Gamero

Babydyke / Image via Ash Productions

U.S. Narrative Shorts Jury

Grand Jury Prize, U.S. Narrative Short
In France Michelle is a Man’s Name, directed by Em Weinstein. This award is sponsored by Panavision and Iron Works providing an $80,000 camera and post-production package to the filmmaker towards their next project.

U.S. Narrative Short Special Mentions
Tape (directed by Jojo Erholz) & Flex (directed by Matt Porter)

Special Mention for Performance
Chris Petrovski, How to Say I Love You at Night

International Feature Film Jury

Grand Jury Prize for Best International Narrative Feature
Los Fuertes (The Strong Ones), directed by Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo

International Narrative Feature, Special Mention
Alice Junior (directed by Gil Baroni) & Dry Wind (directed by Daniel Nolasco)

Grand Jury Prize for Best Performance in an International Narrative Feature
Thiessa Woinbackk, Valentina

Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenplay, International Narrative
Faraz Shariat & Paulina Lorenz, No Hard Feelings

U.S. Narrative Feature Jury

Grand Jury Prize for Best U.S. Narrative Feature
Minyan, directed by Eric Steel

U.S. Narrative Feature, Special Mention
Tahara, directed by Olivia Peace

Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenplay, U.S. Narrative
Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby

Grand Jury Prize for Best Performance, U.S. Narrative
Sasha Knight, Cowboys

Special Programming Awards

Emerging Talent
Terrance Daye, director of -Ship: A Visual Poem

Award for Freedom
Freedia Got a Gun, directed by Chris McKim

Artistic Achievement
Magic Hour, directed by Che Grayson

Source: Outfest, The Advocate

