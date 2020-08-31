Watch 17 Top LGBT Films Through Outfest’s ‘Encore Week’

Congratulations to the winners of Outfest 2020…. AND to the queer cinephiles who are about to get access to all these award-winning films.

The Los Angeles LGBTQ film festival has announced the winners of its annual competition. This year, the festival was held digitally and it boasted one of Outfest’s most diverse years to date. Over 70 percent of the films were directed by women, transgender, and POC filmmakers.

But that’s not the only exciting news coming out of Outfest this year. Outfest has also announced that it will hold an “Encore Week” through the Outfest Now app (which is $24.99). Starting today, August 31, and ending on September 7, films from this year’s Outfest movies will be available for a 24-hour period.

According to the Advocate, the films which will be highlighted by Encore Week include Cicada, Two of Us (Deux), Gossamer Folds, Minyan, Tahara, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story, The Carnivores, Dry Wind, No Hard Feelings, Shiva Baby, Alice Junior, Cured, Becoming a Man in 127 Easy Steps, Ask Any Buddy, Your Mother’s Comfort, and Lily Tomlin: The Film Behind the Show.

But back to the awards, the winners for this Outfest 2020 include:

Audience Awards

Experimental Short

Canis Major, directed by Charli Brissey

Documentary Short

Where My Girls, directed by Mads Engel

Narrative Short

Kapaemahu, directed by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson

Episodic

Hidden Canyons, directed by Brant Rotnem, Fawzia Mirza

Documentary Feature

P.S. Burn This Letter Please, directed by Michael Seligman, Jennifer Tiexiera

Narrative Feature

Los Fuertes (The Strong Ones), directed by Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo

Debut Narrative Feature

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, directed by Ali LeRoi

Grand Jury Awards

Documentary Jury

Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary Feature

Your Mother’s Comfort, directed by Adam Golub

Documentary Feature Special Mention

Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story, directed by Posy Dixon

Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary Short

Heavenly Brown Body, directed by Leslie Foster

Documentary Short Special Mention

Where My Girls, directed by Mads Engel

International Narrative Shorts Jury

Grand Jury Prize for Best International Narrative Short

Babydyke, directed by Tone Ottilie

International Narrative Short Film Special Mention

Instructions to Let Go, directed by Gustavo Gamero

U.S. Narrative Shorts Jury

Grand Jury Prize, U.S. Narrative Short

In France Michelle is a Man’s Name, directed by Em Weinstein. This award is sponsored by Panavision and Iron Works providing an $80,000 camera and post-production package to the filmmaker towards their next project.

U.S. Narrative Short Special Mentions

Tape (directed by Jojo Erholz) & Flex (directed by Matt Porter)

Special Mention for Performance

Chris Petrovski, How to Say I Love You at Night

International Feature Film Jury

Grand Jury Prize for Best International Narrative Feature

Los Fuertes (The Strong Ones), directed by Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo

International Narrative Feature, Special Mention

Alice Junior (directed by Gil Baroni) & Dry Wind (directed by Daniel Nolasco)

Grand Jury Prize for Best Performance in an International Narrative Feature

Thiessa Woinbackk, Valentina

Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenplay, International Narrative

Faraz Shariat & Paulina Lorenz, No Hard Feelings

U.S. Narrative Feature Jury

Grand Jury Prize for Best U.S. Narrative Feature

Minyan, directed by Eric Steel

U.S. Narrative Feature, Special Mention

Tahara, directed by Olivia Peace

Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenplay, U.S. Narrative

Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby

Grand Jury Prize for Best Performance, U.S. Narrative

Sasha Knight, Cowboys

Special Programming Awards

Emerging Talent

Terrance Daye, director of -Ship: A Visual Poem

Award for Freedom

Freedia Got a Gun, directed by Chris McKim

Artistic Achievement

Magic Hour, directed by Che Grayson

