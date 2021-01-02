Watch Aly & AJ Sing Their Explicit “Potential Breakup Song” Live

This one is for all the Millennials and Gen Zers who grew up watching the Disney Channel.

Sisters and music duo Aly & AJ have released a new version of their 2007 hit “Potential Breakup Song.” When the original song dropped, it was heavily aired on the Disney Channel, due to Alyson Michalka’s ties to the channel at the time. Alyson appeared in several Disney Channel programs such as Phil of the Future, Now You See It…, and Cow Belles (in which her sister AJ co-starred).

For the music duo, “Potential Breakup Song” was a major success. The single made it to No. 17 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2007. The song then gained new life on the social media app TikTok. In part because of that, Aly & AJ decided to rerelease the song. Only this time, they swapped out some of the lyrics to include swear words. For instance, the new lyrics include the lines, “So you better think clearly, clearly / Before you nearly, nearly / F*** up the situation that you’re gonna miss dearly, dearly / C’mon.”

This explicit version of “Potential Breakup Song” came only a few weeks after Aly & AJ released a new song called “Slow Dancing.” Plus, the duo plans to release a new album later this year. Until that album releases in the spring, Aly & AJ plan to release a new single each month.

While we wait for them to release the next song, check out their live performance version of the explicit “Potential Breakup Song.” You can watch it on the YouTube video below. As for the studio recording, it’s available in most music streaming services.