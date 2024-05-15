Watch: Cynthia Erivo + Ariana Grande In ‘WICKED’ Trailer

Universal Pictures has dropped the official trailer for the upcoming movie musical WICKED, based on the Broadway mega-hit of the same name. This. Is. Fantastic.

WiCKED, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power; and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, guided by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future.

Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The first full-length 'Wicked' trailer is here — and it gives us a bigger peek into the wonderful world of Oz. https://t.co/UTNkYcVeW0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 15, 2024

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; out actor Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by out Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

The ‘Wicked’ films will debut in 2024 and 2025, directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as well as Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq. Everything we know about both parts of the series. https://t.co/UXmhWNh2PA — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 15, 2024

(source: Universal Pictures)