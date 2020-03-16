Watch Harry Styles Is A Packers Fan?

Harry Styles did a Tiny Desk!

NPR Music found gold when it created the Tiny Desk Concert series. The series of performances done in their office space have gone viral over and over again. Not only have lesser known acts like Tank and the Bangas become more recognized after performing one, but big names like Lizzo, T-Pain, Adele, and more have dreamed of performing there. And now, Harry Styles has joined their ranks.

The Falling singer appeared that the offices for National Public Radio to perform a few songs from his latest album. Namely, he sang “Cherry,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “To Be So Lonely,” and “Adore You.”

Take a moment to relax and watch Harry Styles perform for NPR Music by clicking the link here.

But that’s not all, the British singer also took the time to sit down for an interview. And funny enough, he spent most of his time talking about… the Green Bay Packers? But why? Well, he says it’s because of an early childhood memory.

“When I was about six years old, I fell off my bike, and I cut my knee and I bled green and gold, and that was it,” he explained.

But that’s not the only reason, “They’re also the only NFL team owned by the fans, you know I like that,” he said. “Also a big fan of cheese. Packers were the team for me.”

Two Green Bay Packers Fans Chat Behind The Tiny Desk, And One Of Them Is Harry Styles What happens when NPR's most enthusiastic Packers fan meets a fellow fan with a logo tattoo on his arm who just so happens to be Harry Styles? Posted by NPR Music on Friday, March 13, 2020