Watch The First 8 Minutes of ‘In The Heights’

Are you a big musical fan? Are you a Lin-Manuel Miranda fan? Are you excited about In the Heights? Well, you can catch an extended look at the film right now!

While many people know Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda for his juggernaut musical Hamilton, he first gained major success with his musical In The Heights. The musical centers on the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City during one explosive week in the midst of summer. Initially narrated by a bodega owner named Usnavi, the story follows him and other neighborhood members as a winning lottery ticket ignites the possibility of better days ahead.

The film adaption was directed by Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians and stars Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos as Usnavi. And now, the first eight minutes of the film, essentially the entire sequence for the song In The Heights, are available to watch online.

Oh, just promise me you’ll turn off the lights, turn up the sound &give us 8 minutes of ur attention… and then afterwards post about it, share w/friends and family and make a plan to see the movie on the big screen when we open in 4 days! We need to make a statement to the world — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) June 7, 2021

“I’ll never forget being in a theater as a kid & seeing a sneak peek of the opening of The Lion King…” wrote Jon M. Chu on Twitter to announce the eight-minute video. “It wasn’t a trailer just The opening and I ALWAYS dreamed of doing that for an audience one day… so do u want to see the opening of #InTheHeightsMovie? tonight? How about 9pm PT?”

He then added, “Oh, just promise me you’ll turn off the lights, turn up the sound &give us 8 minutes of ur attention… and then afterwards post about it, share w/friends and family and make a plan to see the movie on the big screen when we open in 4 days! We need to make a statement to the world.”

As for Miranda, he also tweeted about the special video. He wrote, “Lemme listen to our block for 8 minutes.”

You can do as Lin-Manuel Miranda asks by checking out the video below. Then, you can watch the full movie when it releases in theaters and on HBO Max (in the U.S.) on June 10.