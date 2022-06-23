Watch the Teaser Trailer for ‘They/Them’

If you thought Crystal Lake was full of nightmares, wait until you visit Whistler Camp.

The first teaser trailer for the Blumhouse-produced horror film They/Them has been released, and yes, it is quite terrifying. Kevin Bacon plays Owen Whistler, the director of a conversion therapy institution that promises to “cure” several queer and trans campers who don’t conform to gender and sexuality expectations. As the camp’s methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. However, things get even more dangerous when a mysterious killer starts claiming victims.

“This is a safe space, for everyone,” Bacon’s character says at the start of the trailer, which immediately gives us a taste of the tone of the film.

They/Them marks Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan’s directorial debut after penning Academy Award winners The Aviator, Gladiator, and Skyfall. Logan also wrote the script for the slasher and serves as an executive producer.

According to a press statement, Logan says, “They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other.’ As a gay kid, I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden. I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

In addition to Bacon, the film also stars Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch, and Darwin del Fabro.

They/Them will be available to stream on Peacock August 5. Check out the new trailer below.