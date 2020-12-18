Watch The Trailer For Russell T Davies’ AIDS Drama ‘It’s A Sin’

A group of wonderful talents has joined together for a powerful miniseries.

Ever since the fall of last year, we first caught wind of the project that would later be known as It’s A Sin. At the time, all that we knew was that the show would be a depiction of the U.K. during the 1980s AIDS epidemic, the show would be written by Queer as Folk creator Russell T Davies, Neil Patrick Harris had signed on to play a part, and Years and Years’ frontman, Olly Alexander, would be playing the lead. Now, we have the first full trailer to enjoy!

Joining Alexander and Harris are Lydia West, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Nathaniel Curtis, Stephan Fry, Shaun Dooley, Tracy Ann Oberman, and Keely Hawes. The five-part miniseries follows Alexander as Ritchie Towzer, a bright-eyed teenager who moves to London in the 1980s.

Towzer is then met with the bleak reality of the gay community during the 1980s. At the least, though, he faces that challenging decade with the support of his friends Jill, Roscoe, Colin, and Ash.

Check out the first full trailer down below. Then, prepare to watch It’s A Sin on the U.K.’s Channel 4 or the U.S.’s HBO Max next year.