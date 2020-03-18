WATCH: Titus Burgess Call-In Gay TV’s Best For His New Show!

Broadway and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess is looking great in his new host role.

Life after Kimmy Schmidt is going well for Burgess so far. He appeared in Eddie Murphy’s Dolemite Is My Name and is now appearing as the host of a new cooking competition show. The show, titled Dishmantled is in the same realm as Netflix’s Nailed It. It’s a mess of a show (in all the right and wrong ways) where contestants have food blasted in their face. The contestants then have to analyze what foods they were blasted with and how to cook it themselves.

Or as the show’s official description explains, Dishmantled is a “high-octane cooking competition that will literally blow your socks off. Hosted by Tituss Burgess, each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They’ll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.”

It also helps that this show is also hosted by a quirky and queer black comedian/actor. That said, Tituss Burgess isn’t the only LGBTQ celebrity judging contestants on their food. In a special clip from the show, which you can watch below, we see Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy and Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski stopping by to laugh and judge. On top of that, Burgess is joined on other episodes by guests like Wolfgang Puck, Rachel Dratch, Roy Choi, Jane Krakowski, and more.

Again, you can check out the clip below. Then, you can watch Dishmantled on the Quibi platform on April 6.